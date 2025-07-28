CM Punk Makes Admission While Reflecting On Final Match With John Cena
CM Punk will challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship this Saturday night on night one of SummerSlam, but over the weekend he was reflecting on his previous opportunity to capture a world title.
The self-proclaimed 'Best in the World' faced off against John Cena with the WWE Championship on the line at Night of Champions last month. Punk was unsuccessful in dethroning his longtime rival, thanks in large part to the interference of Seth Rollins.
While the finish and the build to the match left some fans disappointed, many enjoyed the trip down memory lane. Especially the role reversals that saw Cena deliver his version of a viral pipebomb promo, and the old chick magnet turn into the Dr. of Punkanomics.
“I’ve been fortunate to have a pretty long career filled with a lot of great moments. I think that’s just another one," Punk said during a panel discussion at San Diego Comic-Con.
Even though he didn't win the WWE Championship, Punk said it was an honor just to be in Cena's orbit during his retirement and admitted that getting the opportunity to have fun on a big stage at this stage in his career means a great deal to him.
"I’m turning very, very soft in my old age, so I am always just overflowing with gratitude. That moment was absolutely no different. I don’t think anybody expected that. It was a little bit different. It was fun. Obviously, I think we’re in the business of creating moments. So again, super grateful I still can do that and contribute at this level.” h/t Fightful.
The Latest on WWE, AEW, & More
WWE Raw Preview (7/28/25): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
Becky Lynch Set To Rekindle Her Rich History With WWE SummerSlam [Exclusive]
WWE Unreal Director Sheds Light On The Goal Of The Netflix Project
Rhea Ripley Discusses Hope She Has For Fans Watching WWE Unreal On Netflix