WWE Unreal Director Sheds Light On The Goal Of The Netflix Project
The key main goal of the WWE Unreal docuseries on Netflix is to generate new fans.
The WWE Unreal series on Netflix will feature a pulling back of the curtain that has long hidden backstage secrets and insights into how WWE's shows are produced. Unreal will go backstage into writers rooms and other places where fans haven't been in order for WWE to show the inner workings of the business.
In a new interview with Jimmy V3, Chris Weaver, the director of WWE Unreal, spoke about the project and confirmed that the company goal with it is to create new fans and reach new eyeballs.
“I think that was a goal for WWE for sure, it was like, they’ve seen how these behind the scenes follow doc series on Netflix have sort of propelled leagues and athletes and opened up to new audiences. I think that was a major goal for them. Let’s see if we can get more people to watch this thing and expand our footprint, expand our audience, our fan base. So yes, and hopefully we’re going to do that. I know it’s been a polarizing discussion in the wrestling realm. The next fan coming in is what we’re after.- Chris Weaver (h/t Fightful)
WWE Unreal premieres on July 29 on Netflix. The Netflix streaming platform has featured numerous successful docuseries exacty like this one. Most notably, the series Drive to Survive, which chronicles F1 racing seasons, launched F1 interest into a new stratosphere because of the popularity of the show.
Because of the lifting of the curtain WWE does in the series, the company has caught some pushback on the concept. Current WWE Superstar, Chelsea Green, says she's nervous about it, but that fans will learn about all aspects of the product. Watch her interview below.
