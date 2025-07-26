Rhea Ripley Discusses Hope She Has For Fans Watching WWE Unreal On Netflix
Rhea Ripley is among the WWE Superstars who will be featured on the upcoming Netflix docuseries WWE Unreal, and the Eradicator is just as curious as anyone about what the final product is going to look like.
The show will be available to stream starting on Tuesday, July 29 and will chronicle the build to WrestleMania 41 through the eyes of talent, producers, writers and other WWE staff members.
During a recent sit down interview with JoBlo Celebrity Access, Ripley spoke about her expectations and hopes for what wrestling fans will take away from the in depth behind the scenes access.
“I think they get to look at us as real people, which is something that I’m low-key excited for because sometimes they don’t treat us like we’re real people. So I feel like this little insight will just help them realize that, yes, we may be WWE superstars, but we still go through things that normal humans go through."
Ripley has been very open about her past bouts with anxiety, including when she suffered a severe panic attack in the final hours leading up to her match against Becky Lynch at WrestleMania XL.
Based off the most recent trailer for WWE Unreal, overcoming pre-match anxiety could be a key piece of Ripley's story arc on the series.
"They’ll be able to see what our normal day is at work and sort of like take in all the stresses that we go through and what we overcome each TV. I’m just intrigued to see how it all pans out and I’m hoping that, I know everything’s going to be positive, but I’m hoping that people take away the humanity, the human side of us all.” h/t Fightful.
The Takedown on SI had the opportunity to chat with Chelsea Green, who will also be among the more prominently featured Superstars in the series. The inaugural Women's United States Champion also believes that WWE Unreal will give fans a greater appreciation for everything that goes into putting on a WWE production.
“I truly feel like once you watch it, you are almost going to respect how the cake is made tenfold and you're going to understand where we're coming from as performers,” Chelsea Green said. “You're gonna learn the rigorous travel schedules and the amount that we work and the effort we put into that three minute match that you might see.”
