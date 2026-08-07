CM Punk has made it clear that he has an issue with the way his match at WWE SummerSlam ended, and he suggested a solution.

Punk returned in July and defeated Sami Zayn to win the Undisputed WWE Championship. He agreed to give former champion Cody Rhodes a title match, and tensions began to rise between the two friends. They clashed at SummerSlam, where Randy Orton interfered and cost Rhodes the match by hitting him with an RKO.

In an update, Punk has made his first comments about the match and made it clear that he's eager to correct the questionable outcome.

CM Punk | WWE

CM Punk says he's willing to give Cody Rhodes a rematch

Punk competed at WWE's live event in Fairfax, Virginia, on August 6. He teamed up with Rhodes, and the duo faced Gunther and Ricky Saints. Rhodes and Punk emerged victorious, but the champion's post-match comments have sparked plenty of buzz.

A fan in attendance shared footage in which Punk addressed his title defense against Rhodes and said he was willing to give him a rematch. Punk praised Rhodes, calling him someone who has been the face of the company for over four years. The champion said the fans love Rhodes, and he loves him, too. He then commented on SummerSlam and shared his thoughts on the situation.

"The way SummerSlam went down, the way I won, it's dirty," Punk said. "I don't like it. I know that there's a ton of guys in the back that want a shot at the champion. There's number one contenders, there's superstars that deserve a shot based on the currency they have with the audience. But you, my friend, you get a rematch any time you want.

Rhodes responded by shaking Punk's hand and giving him a hug. He then raised Punk's hand, along with his own, as a sign of respect. Given the way that Rhodes' match against Punk ended, it's fair to assume that he would watch a rematch.

However, as Punk noted, there is already a number one contender. Kevin Owens returned at SummerSlam and earned a shot at the gold by defeating Gunther, Sami Zayn, and Finn Balor. As of this writing, there is no word on when he will challenge for the championship.

Between Rhodes, Owens, and any number of other challengers, there's no doubt that Punk will have plenty of competitors vying for his championship in the near future.