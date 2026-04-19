Cody Rhodes Appearance Canceled as Video of Graphic Eye Injury Goes Viral

WWE has released a video of Cody Rhodes' eye injury at WrestleMania 42.

Rhodes retained the Undisputed WWE Championship on WrestleMania Saturday, defeating Randy Orton in the main event at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Prior to the match, Pat McAfee once again tried to gain the upper hand on Rhodes, but it was Jelly Roll who smashed McAfee on the announce table. McAfee was stretchered out and later came back wearing a neck brace and a referee's shirt.

After Rhodes kicked out of the attempted pin, "The Viper" turned on McAfee and hit him with an RKO.

Cody Rhodes' eye injury at WrestleMania

However, McAfee wasn't the only person with some bumps and bruises coming out of the match, as WWE has revealed footage of Rhodes' banged-up eye.

During the WrestleMania Saturday post-show, a video aired of trainers attending to Rhodes' left eye, which was swollen shut after the match.

Additionally, host Peter Rosenberg mentioned that Rhodes would be in concussion protocol. The champion was later pulled from his meet-and-greet appearance at WWE World on Sunday.

Rhodes and Orton took some big hits during the match, and both were bleeding by the finishing sequence.

The Cody Rhodes meet and greet at #WWEWorld has been canceled due to injuries sustained in his match against Randy Orton at #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/IaEi5uZfQl — Cory of Bodyslam.net (@Cory_Hays407) April 19, 2026

WWE hasn't shared an update on Rhodes' status, but there should be plenty of interesting possibilities that could play out on next week's SmackDown.

Randy Orton takes aim at Cody Rhodes after WrestleMania 42 match

Many fans expected Orton to win his 15th World title to set up a potential celebrity tag team match.

It had been reported that the working plan was for Orton and McAfee to face Rhodes and Jelly Roll at Backlash in Tampa on May 9. But after the RKO, that would seem unlikely, especially considering that McAfee said he wouldn't appear on WWE programming again if Orton lost.

However, Orton made his intentions clear after the main event, as he punted Rhodes in the head before holding up the Undisputed WWE Championship. That suggests that things are just getting started between the former friends.

It's possible that WWE could run it back between the two at Backlash, but other upcoming options include Saturday Night's Main Event on May 23 or Clash In Italy on May 31.

If the company decides to extend the rivalry into the summer, a showdown between Rhodes and Orton at Saturday Night's Main Event at Madison Square Garden on July 18 would be logical.

The same could be said for a potential clash at the two-night SummerSlam on either August 1 or August 2 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.