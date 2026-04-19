Pat McAfee Keeps Kayfabe Alive at WrestleMania After Party With Tyrese Haliburton

Last night was a rough one for the controversial wrestling duo of Randy Orton and Pat McAfee.

Randy Orton left the match bloodied, disappointed, and furious, as Cody Rhodes defeated him to retain his WWE Undisputed championship in the main event of night one of WrestleMania 42.

McAfee suffered a beatdown from Rhodes before the bell rang and was pummeled through an announcer's table by Jelly Roll. The former NFL punter ran down the ramp in the late stages of the match sporting an official's shirt and a neck brace after Orton RKO'd match referee Charles Robinson.

McAfee counted Orton's pin attempt on Rhodes, but Rhodes kicked out. Orton prepared to deliver another RKO but chose to dispose of McAfee from the wrestling world with an RKO instead. McAfee stated multiple times leading up to WrestleMania that he would never be seen by the wrestling world again if Orton lost to Rhodes.

Randy Orton vs. Cody Rhodes | WWE

And McAfee was spotted keeping kayfabe alive after WrestleMania was over at a 50 Cent performance in Las Vegas.

McAfee begins life without wrestling

Pro wrestling superfan and two-time all-NBA selection Tyrese Haliburton was seen partying with Pat McAfee at LIV Nightclub in Las Vegas. McAfee's rebellious attitude shone through the screen again in this new video with Haliburton.

McAfee put his middle finger up to the camera while wearing the same neck brace he wore down to the ring. With McAfee's show on ESPN being based in Indianapolis, he has developed a friendship with Indiana Pacers guard Haliburton.

Tyrese Haliburton LIVING LIFE after Wrestlemania night 1 watching 50 Cent perform in Vegas with Pat McAfee pic.twitter.com/rwAmy9uXff — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2Blog) April 19, 2026

Orton's loss to Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania doesn't seem to be phasing McAfee in the slightest. Fans can only hope for an explanation regarding his decision to RKO McAfee at the worst time possible.

Orton and Rhodes injuries

WWE commentator Michael Cole notified the viewers at home of a back injury Orton had been managing. Orton winced many times throughout the match when Rhodes targeted his back. Whether Orton is seriously injured or if the injury was a work is unclear.

Rhodes suffered a much more brutal and obvious injury. Following the retention against Orton, Rhodes was seen sitting inside the ring with doctors tending to an eye injury.

Rhodes was seen with cuts and major swelling around the area of his left eye. Rhodes even had a meet and greet at WWE World canceled due to the injury. The WWE Undisputed champion is also in concussion protocol, according to reports.

The Takedown On SI wishes everyone a speedy recovery.