Cody Rhodes Gives WWE Fans an Update on His Eye Injury

Randy Orton failed to become a 15-time WWE World champion after the main event of WrestleMania 42's first night, but he took pieces of Cody Rhodes with him in defeat.

Rhodes secured the pinfall against Randy Orton Saturday night after Orton decided to RKO unofficial referee and temporary hype man Pat McAfee. It opened the door of opportunity for Rhodes to hit a final Cross Rhodes and execute the successful pin.

Following the match, Orton let out his frustrations and used his infamous punt kick on him. Rhodes was seen with swelling and bleeding above his left eye, although the punt is reportedly not the cause for the injury.

Rhodes is staying ready to compete until he's cleared, and his most recent Instagram update gave fans more insight into what he's dealing with.

Cody Rhodes | Netflix

Cody Rhodes is keeping his eye, doctors say

Rhodes is currently in recovery and is being evaluated to determine exactly what happened to his eye at WrestleMania, and revealed to fans a quote one of his doctors told him while delivering news of his injury.

"'You won’t lose the eye…’ has to be the most positive yet absurd thing I’ve ever heard in a doctors office" Cody Rhodes on Instagram Stories

A small weight was lifted off Rhodes' shoulders when he was told doctors wouldn't have to remove his eye from his face.

Last year's WWE Backlash PLE only featured one world champion. With Roman Reigns and Jacob Fatu set to do business on the show this year, Rhodes could possibly sit Backlash out to continue recovering from the injury, while still avoiding the need to vacate the WWE Undisputed championship.

Rhodes made it out to WWE Raw despite the eye injury

Despite the nasty visual, Rhodes confidently marched back out in front of the Las Vegas crowd Monday night to let CM Punk know he can have a shot at his championship whenever he likes.

CM Punk, who lost his World Heavyweight championship to Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania on Sunday, looked to be in better shape physically than the world champion, who retained his championship.

WWE is taking a cautious approach with Rhodes' injury to avoid having to make drastic creative decisions. Orton also left WrestleMania a bloody mess, and he's the only star from the WrestleMania main events that fans haven't heard from yet.