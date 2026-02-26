Cody Rhodes Opens Up About Dealing With Mixed WWE Crowd Reactions

When Cody Rhodes requested his WWE release in 2016, the idea that he'd rise to become one of the biggest stars in the industry seemed fanciful. But upon his return six years later, the American Nightmare worked his way to the forefront of WWE's most recent boom period and became the poster boy for its success.

From the moment Rhodes walked back into a WWE ring at WrestleMania 38, he's been beloved by fans. His story and desire to win the one major title his famous father never did struck a chord with those in the stands, and millions of people were along for the ride.

This eventually culminated in one of the biggest feel-good moments in WWE history when Rhodes finally beat Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40. But even while riding that wave of support, a big question always lingered: 'What happens next?'

WWE Universal Championship match between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes during Wrestlemania XL Sunday | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Although still an incredibly prominent figure, Rhodes has taken a slight step back in recent months. Something highlighted by the fact that CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns is clearly the focus for WrestleMania 42.

Meanwhile, there have been murmurs of discontent from fans both online and at live events.

The reactions are a long way from the mixed receptions John Cena faced for several years, but "Cody sucks!" chants have been growing louder and louder, and can no longer be ignored.

Cody Rhodes is taking inspiration from John Cena

Cody Rhodes | WWE

Back in December, John Cena was cheered into retirement as a universally loved veteran who had given his all to the game. But throughout his prime, "Let's go, Cena/Cena sucks!" chants relentlessly rained down from packed arenas across the world.

However, despite the hostility that often greeted him, Cena remained unmoved. In response, he often repeated the mantra that as long as he was getting a reaction, it didn't matter whether it was positive or negative. And it seems that Rhodes is channeling his energy in the same direction.

During an appearance on ESPN's UnSportsmanLike, Rhodes discussed his recent mixed reactions, but denied he's plotting a heel turn. Instead, he said, as long as fans are bringing some kind of energy, he's happy.

"I'm in a funky spot as a wrestler on the show now, where not every game is a home game anymore. Started getting some "Let's go, Cody/Cody sucks!" Started getting some "Cody sucks" places."

John Cena and Cody Rhodes | WWE

When asked about a heel turn, Rhodes gave a firm no before adding, "I'm just telling you from a crowd perspective. There's some games -- we did one when I was in Germany not too long ago. Bobby Roode walked up to me backstage, and he goes, 'They showed you on the screen, it's going to be an away game.' I thought, 'Alright.'"

"The energy is all that matters, so it's not a thing. But there are places like Florida and Texas that you still feel like 'Ahhh this is good, we're cool, we're cool.'"

Back in the ring, Cody Rhodes is facing a huge challenge as he looks to keep his dreams of winning championship gold at WrestleMania alive. Before he can begin truly dreaming of a rematch with WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, he needs to get past LA Knight, Randy Orton, Je'Von Evans, Trick Williams, and Jey Uso inside the Elimination Chamber on February 28.