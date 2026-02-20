Drew McIntyre "Legitimately Upset" by CM Punk and Roman Reigns Comments

On the Raw following the Royal Rumble, CM Punk and Roman Reigns made it clear that they're the number one rivalry, competing for the number one championship in WWE.

Coming off victory in the men's Rumble match, Reigns immediately went after World Heavyweight Champion Punk, setting up a match between the pair at WrestleMania 42.

As the insults grew ever more personal, Reigns and Punk began taking shots at Drew McIntyre, the WWE Title, and SmackDown as a whole, as well as each other.

On the following episode of SmackDown, McIntyre hit back, defending the blue brand while telling Reigns he'd have no problem beating him one-on-one.

The pointed nature of the barbs between the trio had fans speculating on how much real-life animosity was bubbling beneath the surface. And in the case of McIntyre at least, he was genuinely annoyed by what he saw as a series of unprovoked jabs on Raw.

McIntyre opens up about Smackdown insults

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, McIntyre said he had no issue with the comments about himself, but he took issue with claims that the WWE Title and SmackDown as a whole were "less than" Raw.

"I don’t care, say whatever you want about me. I can protect myself and look after myself verbally. They weren’t even that bad. Whatever one person said, the other one defended me. It was the stuff about the title and SmackDown, making it feel a little less than when they’re such big Superstars. Just focus on the title and each other."

"I went out, did a Braveheart speech on Friday because I was legitimately upset. As far as I’m concerned, it’s done. It seems to be done now. They’re focused on their stuff, we’re focused on our stuff. "

Drew McIntyre will learn his WrestleMania fate at Elimination Chamber

Although CM Punk and Roman Reigns seem dead set on tearing each other apart at WrestleMania, those plans could still be undone by Finn Balor. Despite recently losing to Punk, Balor will get another shot at the World Heavyweight Title at Elimination Chamber, and if he wins, he'll be the one to face Reigns.

Meanwhile, on SmackDown, the picture is much less clear. At Elimination Chamber, Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, LA Knight, Je'Von Evans, and two more Superstars will battle for the right to meet WWE Champion Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania.

In the final two qualifying matches, Carmelo Hayes, Damian Priest, and Trick Williams will square off on SmackDown, before Jey Uso, Bronson Reed, and 'The Original' El Grande Americano battle on Raw.

Elsewhere on the February 20 episode of SmackDown, Oba Femi takes on Kit Wilson, and Charlotte Flair, Kiana James, and Nia Jax clash for a spot in the women's Elimination Chamber. The winner of that match will challenge Jade Cargill for the Women's Title at WrestleMania.

