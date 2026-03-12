Frustration Within WWE Continues to Grow Around WrestleMania 42

It's often said that the road to WrestleMania will be packed with twists and turns, but the run to 2026 spectacular has appeared more chaotic than the company may have liked.

From the outset, the event has been shrouded in confusion, which led to it being moved from New Orleans to Las Vegas despite a huge announcement on television from The Rock. Since then, there have been several creative switches with top stars being repositioned on more than one occasion.

This was set against a backdrop of slower-than-expected ticket sales, which sparked an "all departments meeting" back in early February.

Triple H | WWE

With ticket sales not meeting expectations, it was reported that more major changes could be made to the card in order to shake things up. In turn, this caused frustration within some areas of the company as a number of changes had already been made.

In more recent weeks, several matches have been officially announced involving the likes of CM Punk, Liv Morgan, Rhea Ripley, and Cody Rhodes. But that doesn't mean that the frustration behind the scenes has totally evaporated.

Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes | WWE

WrestleMania 42 graphics have undergone several changes

According to a report from Wrestle Votes via Fightful Select, an unnamed WWE department has become frustrated with WrestleMania's promotional graphics. And more specifically, the repeated changes in the show's visual identity.

The show's original concept was built around a "high-end, classy vibe," and this was highlighted in the first hype packages and posters. However, that directive has since changed several times, leaving staff to rework posters and other promotional materials.

Meanwhile, it's been claimed by Ibou of the Self Made Sessions Podcast that WWE had been planning a triple threat match between Giulia, Tiffany Stratton, and Jordynne Grace for the Women's United States Title. That was until Grace suffered an injury on Main Event, leaving her participation in doubt.

To date, four matches have been announced for WrestleMania 42, with the direction of all four world championships decided.

On night one, Cody Rhodes will defend his newly regained WWE Championship against Elimination Chamber winner Drew McIntyre, and Royal Rumble winner Liv Morgan will challenge Stephanie Vaquer for the Women's World Title. The World Heavyweight Title clash between CM Punk and Roman Reigns will then headline night two.

Elsewhere, Jade Cargill will put the Women's Championship on the line against Rhea Ripley, but the date has yet to be confirmed.