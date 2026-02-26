If Cody Rhodes has his way, no one else from WWE will be retiring anytime soon.

Retirements are part of the world of professional wrestling, but it's hard to think of the last time that WWE lost three top Legends within one year. Gunther has earned his moniker of The Career Killer by ending the WWE careers of Goldberg, John Cena, and AJ Styles in short order.

Rhodes was present for the retirements of all three men and got extremely emotional following John Cena's retirement at Saturday Night's Main Event last December. Now Rhodes is getting candid about retirements in WWE, hoping we've seen the last of them for quite some time.

John Cena and Cody Rhodes | WWE

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes was a recent guest on ESPN's First Take. When asked about the recent retirement of AJ Styles, Rhodes said he doesn't want retirements for a while anymore and hopes we can get some big debuts instead.

"I don't want any more retirements," Cody Rhodes said. "We're saying goodbye way too much to too many people. AJ is incredible. He's one of the few people who wrestled, not just me, my brother, and my dad, and really a game-changing type of performer. I love how WWE did it, and the inclusion of The Undertaker, which was a complete surprise to everyone, to then say you're going into the Hall of Fame, was a really beautiful way to go out.

"I mean, it's never easy to see John tap out, to see AJ go down like that. Gunther really is turning into the Career Killer. It's more than just the moniker. Hopefully, someone can put an end to that, but I don't want any retirements for a while. Let's do debuts. You know what I'm saying? New blood, new beginnings, yes, yeah."

Will Chicago boo Cody Rhodes if he wins the Men's Elimination Chamber match this weekend?

This is undeniably Cody Rhodes' first bumpy road to WrestleMania since he returned to the company in 2022. Some support for The American Nightmare is beginning to waver, and fans are completely burnt out on the rivalry between Rhodes and Drew McIntyre, which probably should have ended months ago.

The American Nightmare will walk into The United Center in Chicago this weekend in front of some of the most vocal fans in the WWE Universe as he will attempt to win the Men's Chamber match to secure a shot at WWE Champion Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 42.

"This year, it's really up in the air for me. ... I'd love to close the loop on Drew [McIntyre] because we've been fighting each other for quite some time."



—@CodyRhodes on a potential rematch with McIntyre 👀 pic.twitter.com/aqn5r9Qa4E — First Take (@FirstTake) February 25, 2026

It was just a few short years ago that the WWE Universe was desperate to see Rhodes finish his story; now, they are hoping to see anything but another match between him and McIntyre at the Showcase of the Immortals.

While a multi-man match for McIntyre at WrestleMania 42 becomes increasingly more likely, it might be in WWE's best interest to have someone other than Rhodes win this weekend's Chamber match. Perhaps some uncertainty with a loss this weekend can help The American Nightmare win back some of the jaded fanbase in the coming weeks.