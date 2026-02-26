Cody Rhodes Weighs In on the Recent Wave of WWE Retirements
If Cody Rhodes has his way, no one else from WWE will be retiring anytime soon.
Retirements are part of the world of professional wrestling, but it's hard to think of the last time that WWE lost three top Legends within one year. Gunther has earned his moniker of The Career Killer by ending the WWE careers of Goldberg, John Cena, and AJ Styles in short order.
Rhodes was present for the retirements of all three men and got extremely emotional following John Cena's retirement at Saturday Night's Main Event last December. Now Rhodes is getting candid about retirements in WWE, hoping we've seen the last of them for quite some time.
WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes was a recent guest on ESPN's First Take. When asked about the recent retirement of AJ Styles, Rhodes said he doesn't want retirements for a while anymore and hopes we can get some big debuts instead.
"I don't want any more retirements," Cody Rhodes said. "We're saying goodbye way too much to too many people. AJ is incredible. He's one of the few people who wrestled, not just me, my brother, and my dad, and really a game-changing type of performer. I love how WWE did it, and the inclusion of The Undertaker, which was a complete surprise to everyone, to then say you're going into the Hall of Fame, was a really beautiful way to go out.
"I mean, it's never easy to see John tap out, to see AJ go down like that. Gunther really is turning into the Career Killer. It's more than just the moniker. Hopefully, someone can put an end to that, but I don't want any retirements for a while. Let's do debuts. You know what I'm saying? New blood, new beginnings, yes, yeah."
Will Chicago boo Cody Rhodes if he wins the Men's Elimination Chamber match this weekend?
This is undeniably Cody Rhodes' first bumpy road to WrestleMania since he returned to the company in 2022. Some support for The American Nightmare is beginning to waver, and fans are completely burnt out on the rivalry between Rhodes and Drew McIntyre, which probably should have ended months ago.
The American Nightmare will walk into The United Center in Chicago this weekend in front of some of the most vocal fans in the WWE Universe as he will attempt to win the Men's Chamber match to secure a shot at WWE Champion Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 42.
It was just a few short years ago that the WWE Universe was desperate to see Rhodes finish his story; now, they are hoping to see anything but another match between him and McIntyre at the Showcase of the Immortals.
While a multi-man match for McIntyre at WrestleMania 42 becomes increasingly more likely, it might be in WWE's best interest to have someone other than Rhodes win this weekend's Chamber match. Perhaps some uncertainty with a loss this weekend can help The American Nightmare win back some of the jaded fanbase in the coming weeks.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Matt Black got involved in the wrestling media industry over two decades ago, covering WWE video games released by Acclaim, THQ, and 2K. He has been covering professional wrestling for multiple digital outlets since 2019. He is the former Senior Editor of WrestleZone and has extensive knowledge of the entire wrestling industry. In his spare time, Matt enjoys cheering for the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Lakers. He's also a diehard comic book movie fan and doesn't pick sides when it comes to the endless debates of Marvel versus DC.Follow RAWFShowtime