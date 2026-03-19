Conflicting Reports About Jelly Roll Tag Team Match at WrestleMania 42

Will Jelly Roll lace up his wrestling boots for the biggest show of the year? It certainly seems like the WWE creative team has laid the groundwork for that to happen, but the jury is still out.

The multi-time Grammy Award winner returned to WWE last Friday night on SmackDown to take part in Miz TV, and ended up inadvertently clocking the host with a right cross after a verbal confrontation with Kit Wilson.

The folks over at BodySlam reported following day that discussions were being held about a potential tag team match taking place at WrestleMania 42 that would see Jelly Roll team up with the recently signed Royce Keys.

Formerly known as Powerhouse Hobbs in All Elite Wrestling, Keys made his debut in the Men's Royal Rumble Match back in January, but he's yet to return to television in the weeks since then. The story behind pairing him with Jelly Roll would reportedly center around each man's troubled upbringing.

There was no mention of who their opponents would be in the report, but The Miz and Kit Wilson would be a good bet based on how things played out in the ring last Friday night. That is, of course, if a tag team match ultimately gets booked.

Conversations of Jelly Roll teaming with Royce Keys may not lead to the match at WrestleMania

Veteran professional wrestling reporter Dave Meltzer looked into the story after it surfaced last weekend, and while discussions may have been had about Jelly Roll and Keys teaming up, Meltzer said on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio that Keys will not be injected into the story.

Meltzer wasn't able to confirm that Jelly Roll would even be competing at the 'Showcase of the Immortals' next month, but conceded that the company certainly seems to be building toward that happening.

Jelly Roll has one match under his belt, which took place at SummerSlam last August. He was paired up with Randy Orton in a tag team match against Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul, and all things considered, he did pretty well for himself in a losing effort.

Kit Wilson is set to call out Jelly Roll Friday night on SmackDown, so perhaps fans will get a clearer picture of where this storyline is heading by the end of the show.

CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns | WWE

WrestleMania 42 is just a month away, and only five matches have been announced for the card thus far.

WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton are expected to headline night one on Saturday, April 18, while World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk and Roman Reigns will very likely close out night two on Sunday, April 19.

Jade Cargill will be defending her WWE Women's Championship against Rhea Ripley on the show as well, while Liv Morgan challenges Stephanie Vaquer for the Women's World Title. Brock Lesnar is also set for a massive showdown with two-time NXT Champion Oba Femi.