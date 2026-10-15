Conrad Thompson Fires Back at Roman Reigns While Historic WWE Belt Remains Up For Auction [Exclusive]

Conrad Thompson vs. Roman Reigns won't be happening at a WrestleMania anytime soon, but the wrestling podcast pioneer has kept their simmering beef on the burner and a historic WWE championship belt up for auction at the same time.

The official red-lettered WWF Intercontinental Championship belt is being auctioned off by Thompson at Heritage Auctions. It is the IC title belt that WWF used from 1985 to 1988.

It was the belt on the line during the legendary Ricky Steamboat vs. Randy Savage Intercontinental Championship match at WrestleMania 3. The bid currently sits at $125,000. The auction will end on October 24.

Roman Reigns | Netflix

Despite holding and auctioning a prized piece of WWE memorabilia, Thompson has been involved in a bit of verbal warfare with WWE's top star. Thompson has criticized Reigns on recent podcast appearances and, most recently, on Ariel Helwani's show. He said Reigns was an overrated top act and a corporate creation.

On Wednesday, Reigns responded to Thompson's criticism during an appearance on Club Shay Shay with Shannon Sharpe.

"The truth is, are there a lot of people watching that guy's show? So, you're going to say stuff," Reigns said. "You already know I'm a metric mover,. They know I get views and all that stuff. So, it's fine. I mean, it is what it is ... All you got to do is scroll a little bit and you see who he's a fan of and stuff like that and who he's connected to. But no, if they want to use my name to get views, that's the industry right now."

Conrad Thompson fires back at Roman Reigns

In an exclusive with The Takedown on SI, Thompson fired back at Reigns a bit. It's from the high road.

"Did Shannon Sharpe bring up my opinion for clicks too?" Thompson said. "I hope Street Fighter is a massive success."

Street Fighter hits theaters on Friday and features two WWE stars, Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns. Rhodes plays Guile, while Reigns plays Akuma.

Reigns successfully defended his WWE World Championship at the Money in the Bank PLE in New Orleans last weekend, beating LA Knight to retain the title. On Monday, Reigns will return to WWE Raw.

His next scheduled match is against Sami Zayn at the upcoming WWE Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia. In that match, Zayn and Reigns will collide for the annual WWE Crown Jewel Championship prize.