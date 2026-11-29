Has the WWE Universe seen the last of The Rock in a WWE ring?

To celebrate his 30th anniversary with the company, The Rock returned to WWE at Survivor Series in Houston on Saturday night. He had a grand entrance, then cut a promo reflecting on his career. He thanked his mother and the fans, while telling fans throughout that he loved them.

The Great One led the audience in a toast and then things got interesting. The Rock looked into the camera and said that he loved and appreciated the wrestlers, the crew, and the fans for helping him become who he was. He said he loved them again and then did his patented "if you smell" line.

He let the audience finish it and then placed the microphone down in the middle of the ring. That wasn't the only thing he placed there.

Did The Rock retire from WWE?

Next to the microphone, The Rock put down his sunglasses. He then paused in the ring before exiting and walking back up the ramp. On the ramp, the stage that raised Rock up into the arena lowered him and took him away.

As that happened, the announcer team debated what leaving the sunglasses really meant. Corey Graves reminded them that something like that typically means retirement, but Michael Cole disagreed with him.

The only potential opponent that The Rock mentioned in the promo was Cody Rhodes. He appeared to crack a joke at owning Cody's soul, but then his demeanor turned serious when he said, "I already have it."

The Rock hasn't appeared on WWE television since Elimination Chamber last year. On that show, he was part of the John Cena heel turn. At that point, The Rock was seemingly headed for some sort of appearance to continue or finish that story at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, but it never came to be.

Cena went on to beat Cody Rhodes at that event, doing so with the help of Travis Scott, but not The Rock. His last match in WWE was a tag team bout at WrestleMania 40, where he teamed with Roman Reigns to defeat Seth Rollins and Rhodes.

The Rock | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Will The Rock have another match? It remains to be seen, but there are plenty of talents on the roster that would make sense for him. Roman Reigns? Cody Rhodes? Pat McAfee? The list is long.