Could Chelsea Green's Claim to Gold be the First Step of Her Return?

Could Chelsea Green be on her way back to the ring?

The first-ever two-time WWE Women's United States Champion has been out of action ever since she fractured her ankle on the February 6 edition of Friday Night SmackDown. Chelsea was then unable to defend her Mixed AAA Tag Team Championship the following night on AAA on Fox, and La Hiedra subbed in her place.

Lola Vice and Mr. Iguana went on to win the titles that night, and the results of that match have clearly never sat well with Chelsea.

The opening contest of the March 21 edition of AAA on Fox saw Vice, Mr. Iguana and Rey Fenix defeat La Hiedra and Money Machine in a six-person mixed tag team match. Moments later, Chelsea Green would appear on screen and demand some acknowledgement.

Chelsea Green quiere ser RECONOCIDA pic.twitter.com/K1CGOPslrz — Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) March 22, 2026

“I never lost my Mixed AAA Tag Team Championship. No, I was injured. And let the record show, Ethan Page and La Hiedra lost the championships. Not Chelsea Green. Typical of a man to mess everything up,” Green said before declaring herself the undisputed and undefeated Mixed AAA Tag Team Women's Champion.

There's no reported timeline for Chelsea Green's return from injury, but let the speculation begin

There are a few takeaways from Chelsea's promo: the first being that she's going to be continuing her work in AAA. Unfortunately, it does sound like her widely popular pairing with Ethan Page is done for the time being, but fans can still hold out hope for a reunion once Ego is finally brought up to the main roster (which will hopefully happen shortly after WrestleMania season wraps up).

Most importantly, this is a positive sign that Chelsea is nearing her return to competition. Typical recovery time for the type of injury she sustained is anywhere from six to 12 weeks, which means that window has just opened up for Green. She likely still has some time before she's lacing her boots up once again, but the clock has to be ticking with creative plans in motion in both AAA and on SmackDown.

Chelsea Green | WWE

During her brief appearance on the Blue Brand Friday night, Green attempted to align herself with current Women's United States Champion Giulia. Still in her wheelchair, Cheslea offered to help the Beautiful Madness take down Tiffany Stratton. Giulia quickly declined, and then Nia Jax appeared to shove Chelsea down a hallway.

Chelsea Green has been a mainstay in the Women's United States Title picture ever since it was first commissioned, and her return would be a major boost ahead of WrestleMania 42.

Recent reports have Giulia defending her gold at the 'Showcase of Immortals' next month, but the plans at that time were for there to be a triple threat match involving both Tiffany Stratton and Jordynne Grace. The Juggernaut, unfortunately, suffered her own ankle injury and may not be available.

It's already been announced that Giulia will be defending the Women's United States Championship against Stratton this coming Friday on SmackDown, and as we've already seen this year, anything can happen along the road to Las Vegas. Whatever the 'Mania title match ends up being, it is likely not going to be announced until much closer to show.