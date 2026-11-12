Damian Priest Reveals Why His AAA Run Came to an Abrupt End

Damian Priest was set for a run in Mexico for the AAA promotion after debuting this summer. That run was cut short, and Priest finally addressed why.

Priest made his AAA debut on the July 4 edition on Fox. Rey Mysterio announced him as a key signing for the promotion. Priest cut a promo in Spanish on his first night with the company and said he was targeting all the AAA champions.

But Priest only made one other appearance for AAA following that debut. He wrestled in a fatal four-way match at the AAA Ola De Calor show, which ran alongside NXT Heatwave. The match featured Priest against La Parka, El Fiscal, and El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. for the vacant AAA Latin American Championship.

Damian Priests says poor scheduling shortened AAA run

Damian Priest | WWE

In a new interview with Complex, Priest revealed why his run with AAA came to an abrupt end and also declared his interest in returning when the time is right.

“There’s a lot that I wanted to do there, including winning that championship," Priest said. "Unfortunately, it’s scheduling. It’s just really hard to get to Mexico on Saturdays when I’m on SmackDown on Fridays. That’s what happened. I was advertised for two shows, and both shows I ended up not going. I felt bad because it’s making me look like I’m just no-showing, and it makes the brand look bad, too.



"So we had a talk, and unfortunately it was like, ‘Let’s put this on hold for now.’ If I’m on break from SmackDown, which I’ve never had, we would then look into maybe me spending a few months down with AAA, which I would love.”

The man known for his powerful, intense in-ring style as “The Archer of Infamy. 😤



Damian Priest joins the next episode of Complex Graps on Nov. 11 at 3 PM ET. pic.twitter.com/JaDeleD058 — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) November 10, 2026

Priest is a former WWE World Heavyweight Champion and most recently held tag team gold on SmackDown. Priest and R-Truth were an oddball pairing on the show, but managed to win the tag titles from The MFT's. The duo held onto the titles for 147 days before losing them back to The MFT's.

After the loss and being unable to win the tag titles back, Priest turned heel and attacked his partner. He and Truth have been feuding since then, with Priest securing victories over Truth in their singles matches.

Priest is being positioned for a feud opposite Trick Williams and the WWE Men's United States Championship. On the most recent edition of SmackDown, Priest demolished Nathan Frazer in just a couple of minutes.