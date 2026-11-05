WWE Announces New Raw and SmackDown Dates for 2027
Yesterday, TKO Group announced that it was adjusting its revenue forecast for 2026. Why? COO Mark Shapiro said that their products are at the front of the line when it comes to experiential events.
WWE is a massive part of that success and will continue its weekly live event production right as 2027 begins. On Thursday morning, WWE announced brand new dates for live events, including nine for upcoming episodes of Raw and SmackDown.
New Raw and SmackDown dates
- January 1 - WWE Holiday Tour - Grand Casino Arena in St. Paul, Minnesota
- January 4 - WWE Raw - Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas
- January 9 - WWE SmackDown - FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee
- January 11 - WWE Raw - United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- January 29 - WWE SmackDown - Moda Center in Portland, Oregon
- January 30 - Road to Royal Rumble Live Event - Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada
- February 1 - WWE Raw - Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
- February 8 - WWE Raw - Honda Center in Anaheim, California
- February 12 - WWE SmackDown - American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- February 15 - WWE Raw - State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- February 22 - WWE Raw - Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
Matches for these events have not been announced, but tickets for these dates go on sale starting November 11. The company will soon hit the road for its annual live event holiday tour at the end of 2026, and these dates will begin right after it wraps up.
This weekend, WWE will keep the live-event train moving with Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. Though violence in the area has threatened the event, the company is slated to move forward with it, though the event moved from an outdoor venue to a more secure indoor location.
Crown Jewel airs live on ESPN Unlimited and Netflix internationally on Saturday, November 7. Announced matches for the show include Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton in a Last Man Standing Match and The Vision vs. Penta and Je'Von Evans for the WWE World Tag Team Championships.
The show will also feature two WWE Crown Jewel Championships that pit world champions against world champions. In the men's division, WWE World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns will face WWE Undisputed Champion Sami Zayn. The women's match is WWE Women's World Champion Liv Morgan vs. WWE Women's Champion Chelsea Green.
Zack Heydorn has been covering the pro wrestling industry for a decade and writes news, features, and interviews for The Takedown On SI. He also hosts and cohosts a variety of WWE and AEW shows on YouTube. Heydorn is a former Assistant Editor of PWTorch and Managing Editor of SEScoops. Zack is also the author of the Hybrid Shoot book Stunning: The Wrestling Artistry of Steve Austin, which is available on Amazon. You can follow Zack on X and Bluesky.Follow Zack_Heydorn