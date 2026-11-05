WWE Announces New Raw and SmackDown Dates for 2027

Yesterday, TKO Group announced that it was adjusting its revenue forecast for 2026. Why? COO Mark Shapiro said that their products are at the front of the line when it comes to experiential events.

WWE is a massive part of that success and will continue its weekly live event production right as 2027 begins. On Thursday morning, WWE announced brand new dates for live events, including nine for upcoming episodes of Raw and SmackDown.

WWE logo | WWE

New Raw and SmackDown dates

January 1 - WWE Holiday Tour - Grand Casino Arena in St. Paul, Minnesota

January 4 - WWE Raw - Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

January 9 - WWE SmackDown - FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee

January 11 - WWE Raw - United Center in Chicago, Illinois

January 29 - WWE SmackDown - Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

January 30 - Road to Royal Rumble Live Event - Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada

February 1 - WWE Raw - Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

February 8 - WWE Raw - Honda Center in Anaheim, California

February 12 - WWE SmackDown - American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

February 15 - WWE Raw - State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

February 22 - WWE Raw - Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Matches for these events have not been announced, but tickets for these dates go on sale starting November 11. The company will soon hit the road for its annual live event holiday tour at the end of 2026, and these dates will begin right after it wraps up.

Cody Rhodes | WWE

This weekend, WWE will keep the live-event train moving with Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. Though violence in the area has threatened the event, the company is slated to move forward with it, though the event moved from an outdoor venue to a more secure indoor location.

Crown Jewel airs live on ESPN Unlimited and Netflix internationally on Saturday, November 7. Announced matches for the show include Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton in a Last Man Standing Match and The Vision vs. Penta and Je'Von Evans for the WWE World Tag Team Championships.

The show will also feature two WWE Crown Jewel Championships that pit world champions against world champions. In the men's division, WWE World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns will face WWE Undisputed Champion Sami Zayn. The women's match is WWE Women's World Champion Liv Morgan vs. WWE Women's Champion Chelsea Green.