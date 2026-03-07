Danhausen, Royce Keys & More Announced for WWE 2K26 Ringside Pass DLC

Danhausen is very nice, very evil, and he's coming to WWE 2K26 later this year as part of this year's expansive DLC roster.

Over the last couple of weeks, 2K and WWE Games presented a slow rollout of this year's DLC characters for their newly implemented Ringside Pass. This was also a departure from years past, where all the characters were announced at once.

The final four characters were massive additions in the form of current TNA World Tag Team Champions The Hardys, and newly signed former AEW stars Danhausen and Royce Keys. This is incredibly impressive, as Danhausen has only been with the company for a week, and Keys debuted at the end of January in the Men's Rumble match.

#WWE2K26’s Ringside Pass Season 5 is going to be Very Nice, Very Evil! Don’t want to be cursed by @DanhausenAD pic.twitter.com/rf7D5BkZRg — #WWE2K26 (@WWEgames) March 7, 2026

Here is the complete DLC character list for WWE 2K26...

Season 1 (released with early access on March 6):

El Hijo del Vikingo

Mr. Iguana

Psycho Clown

Flammer

Season 2 (to release in April prior to WrestleMania 42):

Demolition Ax

Demolition Smash

Demolition Crush

Kelly Kelly

Season 3 (June):

Matt Cardona

La Parka

Brian Pillman

Torrie Wilson

Season 4 (July):

Matt Hardy

Jeff Hardy

Jelly Roll

Lady Shani

Season 5 (September):

Danhausen

Pagano

Bam Bam Bigelow

Brie Bella

Season 6 (October):

Royce Keys

Octagon Jr.

Earthquake

Typhoon

WWE 2K26 Ringside Pass doesn't work like DLC of the past

CM Punk WWE 2K26 Cover | WWE 2K26

Unlike previous iterations of the game, these DLC characters will require you to unlock them by playing different game modes to build up experience points in six separate Ringside Passes (AKA a Battle Pass). So be prepared to get a lot of game time in to unlock all of these new characters.

Here is the basic information you need regarding this year's Ringside Pass, courtesy of this WWE 2K26 Ringside Report:

"Every player will have access to the free track of the Ringside Pass, which features 60 rewards across 40 tiers and some of those rewards featuring bundles of content. To unlock content, players will collect RXP by simply playing matches across most game modes, so long as they have an online connection. Wins will grant more RXP, and completing challenges, some repeatable, and others via one-time milestone rewards also earns extra RXP for the opportunity to level up even faster.

Danhausens power rating better be 106. https://t.co/mKD9R6uqj5 — Danhausen (@DanhausenAD) March 7, 2026

"As players progress through each level, unlocked items, such as VC, MyFACTION Packs, MFP, Island banners, etc, can be claimed while continuing to progress through the next level.

"For those who have purchased the premium track via the Ringside Premium Pass, players will be able to earn additional content, including the new DLC Superstars, CAS Parts, Island taunts, Personas,

and more. That means 60 additional rewards for a total of 120 across the free and premium tracks.

"As players progress through the Ringside Premium Pass, both free and premium tracks will be unlocked at the same time, so if a player has reached Level/Tier 5, they will earn the rewards from both tracks."

WWE 2K26 | 2K Games

The Monday Night War, Attitude Era, and King of Kings editions of WWE 2K26 are available now. The standard edition of WWE 2K26 will be available on Friday, March 13 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch 2, and Steam.