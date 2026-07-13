WWE Raw Preview (7/13/26): Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream
They say everything is bigger in Texas, and tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw has the potential to be huge with Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Brock Lesnar all scheduled to be in attendance.
The OTC and The Visionary are less than three weeks away from headlining WWE SummerSlam, and they will make their battle for the World Heavyweight Championship official tonight in Dallas when they put pen to paper on their match contract in the center of the ring.
Brock Lesnar will be the first to admit that he has never been much of a promo guy, but The Beast will have his opportunity to issue a retort to what Oba Femi had to say about Paul Heyman and himself last week on Raw. Judging off his promo, The Ruler is more than ready for one final battle against Lesnar inside Hell in a Cell.
A trip to SummerSlam is on the line tonight as seven men will battle for the right to face Penta for the Men's Intercontinental Championship in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Chad Gable, Je'Von Evans, Dragon Lee, Dominik Mysterio, Rusev and Ethan Page will compete in a No. 1 Contender's Gauntlet Match.
IYO SKY will also be in action as she takes on the Judgment Day's Roxanne Perez, and for the first time since her shocking betrayal of her friend, tag team partner, and role model, Lyra Valkyria will come face-to-face with Bayley.
And with Saturday Night's Main Event just a few days away, it's a safe bet that some Danhausen related hijinks will be taking place ahead of his triumphant return to New York's Madison Square Garden.
Here's everything we know about tonight's episode of WWE Raw in Dallas. Check back for updates as more matches and segments could be announced prior to the broadcast going live on Netflix.
Men's Intercontinental Championship No. 1 Contender's Gauntlet Match
It was announced last Monday night that Penta would be defending his Men's Intercontinental Championship at the 'Biggest Party of the Summer', and tonight's gauntlet match will determine the No. 1 Contender. Will Chad Gable earn the right to challenge for his first WWE singles championship in his home state of Minnesota? He'll have to go through Je'Von Evans, Joe Hendry, Dominik Mysterio, Dragon Lee, Rusev and Ethan Page in Dallas first.
IYO SKY vs. Roxanne Perez
IYO SKY is just a few weeks out from challenging Liv Morgan for the Women's World Championship at SummerSlam, and the 2026 Queen of the Ring winner will look to keep her momentum rolling when she faces off against The Judgment Day's Roxanne Perez. Defeating The Prodigy is no easy task on a normal night, but that's especially going to be the case in her home state of Texas. Not to mention, SKY will very likely have to deal with the rest of Judgment Day at ringside.
WWE Raw time:
Time: 8 p.m. EST / 5 p.m. PST
How to Watch WWE Raw tonight:
Watch: Netflix
WWE Raw location:
Location: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas
WWE Raw card:
- Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins contract signing for World Heavyweight Title Match at SummerSlam
- Brock Lesnar returns to WWE Raw to address Oba Femi
- Men's Intercontinental Championship No. 1 Contender's Gauntlet Match: Chad Gable vs. Je'Von Evans vs. Dragon Lee vs. Joe Hendry vs. Dominik Mysterio vs. Rusev vs. Ethan Page, winner faces Penta at SummerSlam
- IYO SKY vs. Roxanne Perez
- Bayley and Lyra Valkyria meet face-to-face
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Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI. He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network. With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves. Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.comFollow RickUcchino