WWE Raw Preview (7/13/26): Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream

They say everything is bigger in Texas, and tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw has the potential to be huge with Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Brock Lesnar all scheduled to be in attendance.

The OTC and The Visionary are less than three weeks away from headlining WWE SummerSlam, and they will make their battle for the World Heavyweight Championship official tonight in Dallas when they put pen to paper on their match contract in the center of the ring.

Brock Lesnar will be the first to admit that he has never been much of a promo guy, but The Beast will have his opportunity to issue a retort to what Oba Femi had to say about Paul Heyman and himself last week on Raw. Judging off his promo, The Ruler is more than ready for one final battle against Lesnar inside Hell in a Cell.

A trip to SummerSlam is on the line tonight as seven men will battle for the right to face Penta for the Men's Intercontinental Championship in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Chad Gable, Je'Von Evans, Dragon Lee, Dominik Mysterio, Rusev and Ethan Page will compete in a No. 1 Contender's Gauntlet Match.

IYO SKY will also be in action as she takes on the Judgment Day's Roxanne Perez, and for the first time since her shocking betrayal of her friend, tag team partner, and role model, Lyra Valkyria will come face-to-face with Bayley.

And with Saturday Night's Main Event just a few days away, it's a safe bet that some Danhausen related hijinks will be taking place ahead of his triumphant return to New York's Madison Square Garden.

Here's everything we know about tonight's episode of WWE Raw in Dallas. Check back for updates as more matches and segments could be announced prior to the broadcast going live on Netflix.

Men's Intercontinental Championship No. 1 Contender's Gauntlet Match

Penta | Netflix

It was announced last Monday night that Penta would be defending his Men's Intercontinental Championship at the 'Biggest Party of the Summer', and tonight's gauntlet match will determine the No. 1 Contender. Will Chad Gable earn the right to challenge for his first WWE singles championship in his home state of Minnesota? He'll have to go through Je'Von Evans, Joe Hendry, Dominik Mysterio, Dragon Lee, Rusev and Ethan Page in Dallas first.

IYO SKY vs. Roxanne Perez

IYO SKY | Netflix

IYO SKY is just a few weeks out from challenging Liv Morgan for the Women's World Championship at SummerSlam, and the 2026 Queen of the Ring winner will look to keep her momentum rolling when she faces off against The Judgment Day's Roxanne Perez. Defeating The Prodigy is no easy task on a normal night, but that's especially going to be the case in her home state of Texas. Not to mention, SKY will very likely have to deal with the rest of Judgment Day at ringside.

WWE Raw time:

Time: 8 p.m. EST / 5 p.m. PST

How to Watch WWE Raw tonight:

Watch: Netflix

WWE Raw location:

Location: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

WWE Raw card:

Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins contract signing for World Heavyweight Title Match at SummerSlam

Brock Lesnar returns to WWE Raw to address Oba Femi

Men's Intercontinental Championship No. 1 Contender's Gauntlet Match: Chad Gable vs. Je'Von Evans vs. Dragon Lee vs. Joe Hendry vs. Dominik Mysterio vs. Rusev vs. Ethan Page, winner faces Penta at SummerSlam

IYO SKY vs. Roxanne Perez

Bayley and Lyra Valkyria meet face-to-face