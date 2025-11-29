WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2025 Results, Highlights & Live Blog

Over 44,000 members of the WWE Universe will pack San Diego's Petco Park for Survivor Series: WarGames.

Chief Content Officer Paul 'Triple H' Levesque has promised the 39th edition of the annual post-Thanksgiving Premium Live Event will be the biggest in history with two star-studded WarGames Matches, a Women's World Title match and one of John Cena's final appearances ever as an active WWE competitor.

The 'Greatest of All-Time' will be defending his Men's Intercontinental Championship tonight against the very man he beat for the title earlier this month in Dominik Mysterio. Cena won the gold in his hometown of Boston, now he'll put it on the line when Dirty Dom has the homefield advantage.

Hall of Famer Nikki Bella is out to prove that she is the 'Diva' who is more than capable of running the WWE Women's Division. Bella stabbed Stephanie Vaquer in the back just to secure this opportunity at the Women's World Title. Will her turn to the dark side be worth it, or will Vaquer still be La Primera by the end of the night?

Last but certainly not least, are you ready for war? The Men's and Women's WarGames Matches are absolutely stacked this year and promise to deliver total chaos.

AJ Lee will wrestle just her second match in over a decade, and the first cage match of her entire career when she teams up with Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair to battle Becky Lynch, Asuka, Kairi Sane, Nia Jax and Lash Legend. Lee has vowed to lead her team to victory, while The Man has done similar. Who will deliver the goods when cage door is locked?

The main event tonight will feature World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk, WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns and The Usos trying to work together to topple Paul Heyman's team of Brock Lesnar, Drew McIntyre, Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed and Logan Paul.

Will Punk, Rhodes and Reigns be able to put their egos aside long enough to earn a major victory over The Oracle's dream team? We'll all find out soon enough.

The Takedown on SI has live coverage of Survivor Series: WarGames all night long, starting at 7 p.m. ET.

WWE Survivor Series Results:

The Women's WarGames Match kicked off the show, featuring Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss and AJ Lee taking on Becky Lynch, Asuka, Kairi Sane, Nia Jax and Lash Legend. The babyface team has the advantage after Flair defeated Asuka Friday night on SmackDown.

Charlotte Flair and Asuka started the match for their respective teams. No shark cages this year. Each new competitor will enter the match Royal Rumble style.

Still to come on WWE Survivor Series: WarGames:

Men's WarGames Match | WWE

Men's WarGames Match: WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk, Roman Reigns, Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso vs. Brock Lesnar, Drew McIntyre, Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed and Logan Paul

John Cena (c) vs. Dominik Mysterio for the Men's Intercontinental Championship

Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Nikki Bella for the Women’s World Championship

