Did Roman Reigns Turn Heel on Monday's Episode of WWE Raw?

The audience cheered loudly for Roman Reigns as he made his entrance to the ring on Monday's episode of Raw on Netflix. Just a few minutes later, those cheers turned to boos.

Is Reigns a heel or a babyface? Raw this week provided telling insight into the answer of that question.

Reigns won the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania this year. Since then, a reunited Bloodline faction, with Reigns at the head of the table, has run wild on the show. The Usos are back on the side of Reigns and Jacob Fatu was added to the mix after losing two championship matches earlier this year.

Solo Sikoa was a member of the first Bloodline faction, but has openly denied wanting to rejoin the group for this second go around. Last week on Raw, Sikoa lost a singles match to Jey Uso, which ultimatley forced him to join Reigns and the Bloodline again.

Reigns looked to make good on that stipulation this week on the show. Reigns was adored as he walked to the ring, but was then booed when he turned his attention to Sikoa. He was disrespectful, mean, and emasculated Sikoa in front of the WWE Universe.

Eventually, Sikoa found his voice and smashed Reigns in the chest with his Samoan Spike. The audience roared in approval as Reigns writhed in pain on the mat.

The Tribal Chief is a heel again

Roman Reigns | WWE

All of this begs the question about whether or not Roman Reigns is being written as a heel or a babyface right now. He was a jerk to a likable babyface in Solo Sikoa. Does that mean he's a heel now? He sure is.

According to a report from False Finish, Reigns is now officially listed internally as a heel. The report is unclear whether that pivot happened specifically last night, but as of right now, Reigns is back to being a bad guy.

Reigns thrived as a heel for WWE when he returned to the company after a COVID-19 pandemic hiatus in 2020. Reigns won the world championship and held it for four years as he worked The Tribal Chief character and carried the company to high heights.

Currently, Reigns has obvious business to tend to with Sikoa and LA Knight, but he is also lined up to face the winner of a AAA tournament to crown a number one contender for the world title ahead of an episode of Raw in Mexico City. Last night, Rey Fenix and Dragon Lee advanced into the tournament semifinals.