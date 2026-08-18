WWE Raw Results & Booking Grades (8/17/26): Solo Sikoa and LA Knight Level Roman Reigns and The Bloodline

When last week's episode of WWE Raw started, Solo Sikoa was independent and on his own. Out of The Bloodline and loving it. By the end of the show, Sikoa was scheduled to join his family alongside Roman Reigns once again.

Sikoa took on Jey Uso in the Raw main event last week and the match was stacked with an important stipulation. If Sikoa won, he'd be free of The Bloodline forever. If Jey won, Sikoa would have to return to The Bloodline. Not without controversy, Sikoa lost the match and was visibly upset as the show went off the air.

This week on Raw, did Solo Sikoa rejoin Reigns? Did he keep his word and join The Bloodline once again?

Jey and Jimmy Uso were certainly confident that he would. Backstage, they both laughed at Sikoa and gloated about him in his old Bloodline attire. Jey Uso said The Tribal Chief was waiting and snickered before walking off with his brother. LA Knight questioned what was going on, but Sikoa only looked at him in disbelief.

Stephanie Vaquer kicked off the show in the ring. She made her entrance and then told the audience that she wanted to fight Liv Morgan for the world title. Morgan walked out and basically said no. She said that she would become the greatest champion in history and that Vaquer would get hers in due time.

Liv Morgan | WWE

Vaquer responded by calling Morgan down to the ring. She argued that Morgan was scared to face her. Morgan walked down and attacked Vaquer with Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez. The Judgment Day got the upper hand and this brought out Becky Lynch.

Lynch evened the odds, but not for long. The Judgment Day beat her up too, and then each member hit Vaquer with their finisher. Morgan stood tall over Vaquer to end the segment. Later in the show, It was revealed that Vaquer would face Roxanne Perez in a singles match next week.

Booking Grade: 7/10

The rivalry between Vaquer and Lynch continues to be a bit confusing. Can't they just get along?

At the same time, this kept both Vaquer and Lynch as the top challengers to Morgan. I smell a triple-threat match with these three women or a fatal four-way that also includes Iyo Sky at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Vaquer vs. Perez? I'm in.

Big Cass and Je'Von Evans continue new rivalry

In the opening match on the show, Je'Von Evans defeated JD McDonagh. McDonagh and Dominik Mysterio were out in the ring, complaining about not being in the world title tournament. Evans walked out and the match started from there.

Evans won the match with the OG Cutter. He had to fight off multiple interference attempts from Dominik.

When the match was over, Big Cass attacked Evans from behind and left him lying in the ring. Cass left, but Evans got on the mic and asked him if that was all he had. Cass returned to the ring, but Evans was ready. Evans fought Cass off, but was eventually taken out from behind by The Judgment Day. This gave Cass the final upper hand.

Booking Grade: 8/10

The Big Cass and Je'Von Evans feud is a mid-card program, but one that the audience is invested in. Listen to the pop when Evans gets his on Cass. It's notable. When that match happens, it'll mean something.

An AMBUSH from Big Cass!!! 😱 pic.twitter.com/qQfa0GstJ6 — WWE (@WWE) August 18, 2026

Rey Fenix defeated El Fiscal to advance in the AAA and WWE World Heavyweight Championship tournament. Fenix will now face either Dragon Lee or El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. in the semifinals.

Booking Grade: 10/10

Fenix getting the win was an obvious call. He's a bigger WWE talent, and the tournament finals match against Penta still looms in the background.

The match was really cool. A nice lucha showcase that lined up with the spirit of the tournament.

Sol Ruca stays on track for a WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship rematch

Sol Ruca defeated Lyra Valkrya to stay at the front of the line of contenders for the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship. Ruca won the match with a Sol Snatcher, and the entire thing featured Ruca's fancy high-flying offense.

Booking Grade: 10/10

It's smart to actually show the audience Ruca getting wins to earn her top contender status for the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship. It's a fighter's title, so this not only establishes Ruca as a winner but also positions the title as something everyone is chasing.

SOL SNATCHED!! 🌊



What a WIN for Sol Ruca! pic.twitter.com/colp3RBwXQ — WWE (@WWE) August 18, 2026

Bron Breakker walked to the ring and called out Oba Femi. Before Femi could walk to the ring, Paul Heyman walked out. Heyman walked out and said there was a question facing WWE at the moment and that was regarding the man who was the company's future. Breakker sarcastically asked Heyman who it was, but before he could answer, Femi walked out.

In the ring, Femi told Breakker that he asked a silly question. Femi said he knows, Breakker knows, Heyman knows, the audience knows, and Brock Lesnar knows that the future is Femi. Femi told Breakker that anytime he wanted to try and take that from him, he could try.

Breakker suggested that they fight right there and Heyman intervened. Heyman said real stars know WWE has to answer to shareholders and not just fans. He said that the company doesn't give away major matches like Femi vs. Breakker. Heyman revealed that he set the match for Sunday Night's Main Event in a couple of weeks.

Breakker nodded in approval, but then left the ring. As he looked back, he saw Heyman shaking hands with Femi.

Booking Grade: 7/10

It's silly for this match to be happening now to determine the "future of WWE." Femi was just crowned in front of the world as exactly that. Breakker isn't going to beat him here. It's not a bad match, but it's bad timing.

Watch the drama unfolding between Breakker, Femi, and now Heyman. These shots and the backhanded Femi respect from Heyman aren't an accident.

Dragon Lee advances in the AAA WWE World Heavyweight Championship tournament

Dragon Lee defeated El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. to advance in the AAA WWE World Heavyweight Championship tournament. This was a quick-paced match that saw Lee counter into a victory at the end.

The announcer team raved about both guys throughout the match. They gave extensive background on Wagner Jr.

Booking Grade: 10/10

Another obvious booking choice that WWE went with. Lee vs. Fenix is the better semifinal match.

WHAT A WIN 👏@dragonlee95 is headed to the NEXT ROUND! pic.twitter.com/SRQdJLamE3 — WWE (@WWE) August 18, 2026

Chad Gable defeated Rey Mysterio to retain the WWE Men's Intercontinental Championship. The match was full of near falls and Mysterio nearly won the championship. He tried for a late top rope splash, but Gable countered it into the ankle lock submission. Mysterio had to tap out.

After the match, Mysterio put the title belt around Gable's waist. Gable then lifted Mysterio's arm in the air in a show of respect.

Booking Grade: 10/10

No doubt the match of the night. Both guys worked wonderfully together. The match made sense and was exciting. I hope Gable can go out there and cook like this with a lot of different opponents. Plenty of options on the roster right now that can deliver good matches with him.

Solo Sikoa and LA Knight level Roman Reigns and The Bloodline

Roman Reigns walked to the ring and quickly demanded Solo Sikoa. The Usos brought him out and Reigns gloated and disrespected Sikoa. Jacob Fatu kicked Sikoa to the mat and Reigns yelled that he should be on his knees begging him.

With Sikoa down, Reigns shouted out The Usos for calling a play and running it last week. Reigns awarded them with a black Ula Fala necklace.

LA Knight ran down and tried to help Sikoa. He took out The Usos, but Fatu then dropped him. Reigns yelled at Fatu for doing that and started attacking Knight himself. He then stopped and demanded that Solo do it. Solo said he was sorry and then swung his Samoan Spike, but he hit Reigns.

The Usos looked on in disbelief and tried to attack Sikoa, but he fought them off. Fatu stood by and watched. Knight also got into the mix. The show ended with Reigns down and Knight and Sikoa leaving together as Fatu continued to look on.

Booking Grade: 7/10

I was worried for Sikoa. For a little while. He looked so subservient and then everything appeared to pivot toward Knight. Glad he found his voice and fought back. Now, it doesn't change the fact that he could have and should not have allowed himself to be disrespected up until that point. Better late than never.

Reigns vs. Knight appears to be a go for launch. Good for Knight. I'm sure the main event paychecks are nice. He's not beating Reigns anytime soon, though.

SOLO SIKOA SPIKES ROMAN REIGNS!!!



OH MY GOD!!! pic.twitter.com/yOfUJTAwNW — WWE (@WWE) August 18, 2026

WWE Raw Results

Je'Von Evans defeated JD McDonagh

Rey Fenix defeated El Fiscal to advance to the semifinals in the AAA and WWE World Heavyweight Championship tournament

Sol Ruca defeated Lyra Valkyria

Dragon Lee defeated El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. to advance to the semifinals in the AAA and WWE World Heavyweight Championship tournament

Chad Gable defeated Rey Mysterio to retain the WWE Men's Intercontinental Championship