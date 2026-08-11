WWE Raw Results & Booking Grades (8/10/26): Solo Sikoa Heading Back to The Bloodline

Last week as Raw went off the air, Rey Mysterio confronted Roman Reigns and asked for an opportunity to talk business. Reigns obliged and the business moved quicky.

We now know that various lucha wrestlers from AAA will be competing in a tournament, with the winner securing a world championship match against Roman Reigns. The tournament started on this week's episode of Raw.

Prior to the first tournament match, the show started with Solo Sikoa on the microphone and in the audience mocking Jey Uso's entrance. Sikoa started to talk, but Jey Uso walked out to the ring and interrupted him.

Solo Sikoa is pulling out ALL the family lines 😂 pic.twitter.com/04uidXWKuk — WWE (@WWE) August 11, 2026

Both men argued with one another. Jey Uso told Sikoa that he wanted him to fall in line and join The Bloodline. He said that Sikoa has everything he does because of The Bloodline. Sikoa laughed off that request. He ran Jey down for falling in line with The Bloodline when he was a top wrestler on his own. He said he liked where he was and wouldn't be coming back to the family.

Jey said that he wanted to settle things with Sikoa the only way his family knew how and that was with a fight. Jey said that if he beats Sikoa, he will have to fall in line and join The Bloodline. Sikoa agreed, but said if he wins, The Bloodline has to leave him alone forever.

Booking Grade: 9/10

This felt like an old school wrestling promo. Jey and Sikoa were out there to sell a match and they did. Emotional and intense.

Jey and Sikoa were able to generate some real stakes for their match. Sikoa joining The Bloodline is a major storyline point. To get there as quickly as they did is a testament to both guys doing great work.

What's missing here is a clear definition of what the fans should be feeling. Are they supposed to cheer Sikoa or Jey? That being muddy keeps this from what was otherwise a near-perfect angle.

"Is everybody alright back there"



Solo is HILARIOUS 😂 pic.twitter.com/YtRUlHUcqc — WWE (@WWE) August 11, 2026

-Backstage, Jey Uso ran into Jimmy Uso and Jacob Fatu. Fatu questioned what Jey was doing and accused him of running his own plays. Jey said he would do what Fatu couldn't and that was bring Sikoa back to The Bloodline.

Penta is one step closer to a world title match with Roman Reigns

Penta defeated Laredo Kid and is now one step closer to facing Roman Reigns for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship on Raw in Mexico City. Both guys kicked out of a lot of moves. In the end, Penta dodged a top rope spinning splash from Laredo and then connected with the Mexican Destroyer for the victory.

With that victory, Penta will face the winner of the Psycho Clown and La Parka. As WWE noted on the show, whoever wins this tournament will face Reigns for the world title and that will mark the first time ever a WWE world title is defended on television in Mexico.

Booking Grade: 10/10

I mean, Penta has to win this tournament, so seeing him win this one was a fun watch. Penta vs. Reigns is the match to do on Raw in Mexico City. This is a good start to get to that match.

Austin Theory defeated Akira Tozawa in a singles match. Tozawa had his moments and hope spots, but Theory won the match with a stiff right forearm shot.

After the match, Maxxine Dupri tried to get Theory to use a chair on Tozawa. He was about to, but Adam Pearce ran down and stopped it. Instead, Bron Breakker stood in the ring and looked like he was going to give Tozawa a spear instead. Oba Femi's music hit and Breakker's attention never returned to Tozawa.

Femi walked to the ring as the audience chanted for him. He and Breakker nearly came to blows, but all of the WWE officials in the back ran out and broke them up.

Booking Grade: 8/10

The match between Theory and Tozawa kept strong heat on Theory. A major Alpha Academy vs. Vision tag team title match is still in the cards because of heat segments like this one.

The bigger story here was the Femi and Breakker angle. I question whether it's smart to go with this feud right now. At the moment, Femi feels like a much bigger star than Breakker. I'd have spent more time rebuilding Breakker rather than rushing this match.

Tensions boil between Stephanie Vaquer and Becky Lynch

Stephanie Vaquer | WWE

Stephanie Vaquer walked to the ring and cut a promo. She said she missed the ring and loved the fans. She then turned her attention to Liv Morgan and the world title. Vaquer said she would beat Morgan for the title and get revenge for being put on the shelf by her earlier this year.

Becky Lynch walked to the ring. She told Vaquer that they both wanted the same thing, which was a title match with Morgan. Lynch said that Morgan was taking the title back to the mid-2000's and that she couldn't stand by and let that happen. She also told Vaquer that she didn't do much with the world title when she had it.

Vaquer told Lynch to stay out of her way and then left the ring. With Lynch still in it, Morgan attacked her from behind. The attack was short-lived as Vaquer ran back to kind of make the save. She and Lynch then stared each other down as Morgan walked back up the ramp.

Booking Grade: 8/10

Not a fan of the tension between Vaquer and Lynch. Can't the babyfaces just get along for once? They both want Liv Morgan. Great. Go get her. Dividing the audience and forcing them to cheer Vaquer or Lynch is silly.

Vaquer vs. Morgan and Lynch vs. Morgan are big matches. Tough to tell which one is up first. I smell a triple threat.

Dragon Lee defeated Dominik Mysterio in a singles match. The match was fine for what it was, but set up the Big Cass attack after the match.

When the match ended, Cass showed up behind Lee, who had been celebrating. Cass crushed him with a big boot and appeared as if he was going to go for more damage. Je'Von Evans ran out to get revenge for the Cass attack on him last week. Evans got some shots in on Cass, but eventually Cass dropped him and left him lying in the ring for a second week in a row.

Booking Grade: 7/10

Kind of a tough break for Dominik Mysterio. Not sure why he loses a match like this one, given how much of a factor he can be on the show when he has some booking behind him.

Big Cass looked great again. He kind of feels like a Rusev-type guy now that he is back in WWE. I expect a couple of weeks of the book trying hard to get him over, but it looks like his first story ends with Evans beating him.

Big Cass is one SCARY man! 😱 pic.twitter.com/pDB1UbfVfN — WWE (@WWE) August 11, 2026

Iyo Sky jumps in as Sol Ruca's tag team partner against Judgment Day

One of the storylines going into the night was who would jump at the opportunity to join Sol Ruca in a tag team match against The Judgment Day. Iyo Sky was the one. Sky and Ruca defeated Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez.

Ruca won the match with a Sol Snatcher on Perez. With the victory, she is now one step closer to a rematch against Rodriguez for the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship.

-After the match, Bron Breakker approached Paul Heyman backstage. He asked Heyman whether or not he thought Oba Femi was the future of WWE. At first, Heyman answered by saying he respected Femi. Breakker pressed him for an answer and Heyman responded by telling him that he thinks Breakker is beginning to think Femi is. Heyman said he would keep respecting Femi until Bron Breakker gave him a reason not to. Breakker seemed up to the challenge and left.

Booking Grade: 7/10

A straightforward women's tag match. That's all it was. Because of how it was booked, they can take the storyline in a multitude of different directions.

The segment with Heyman and Breakker was fantastic. Breakker is coming across like he's seconds away from snapping. Heyman fanned that tension in talking about Femi.

Solo Sikoa is joining The Bloodline once again

In the main event, Jey Uso defeated Solo Sikoa and now Sikoa must rejoin The Bloodline. Earlier in the show, Sikoa pleaded with LA Knight to have his back during that match in case The Bloodline got involved to help Jey. Knight shrugged him off and it cost Sikoa the match.

Sikoa and Jey battled back and forth, with Jey seemingly getting a victory with a Spear. Sikoa kicked out. At the end of the match, Jimmy Uso ran down and got involved on behalf of his brother. This gave Jey the chance to hit Sikoa with a splash from the top rope for the win.

After the match, Jey and Jimmy celebrated on the outside of the ring. On commentary, Michael Cole said that Roman Reigns would be on Raw next week and that Jey would deliver Sikoa to him.

Booking Grade: 7/10

A good match between Sikoa and Jey. Better than the match was the hook set by Michael Cole for next week. Sikoa joining Reigns and The Bloodline again is a reason to watch.

For as good as the match and angle was, the timing of this for Sikoa is rough. He's finding his voice and personality each time out there and won't be able to do that as freely when bogged down by direct Bloodline involvement.

OH MY 😳



Jey Uso has pinned Solo Sikoa! pic.twitter.com/mhKKanIGId — WWE (@WWE) August 11, 2026

WWE Raw Results

Penta defeated Laredo Kid to advance in the WWE World Heavyweight Championship tournament

Austin Theory defeated Akira Tozawa

Dragon Lee defeated Dominik Mysterio

Sol Ruca and Iyo Sky defeated Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez

Jey Uso defeated Solo Sikoa and now Sikoa has to rejoin The Bloodline