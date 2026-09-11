Dominik Mysterio Sends Warning to Sister Aalyah About Joining WWE

Dominik Mysterio is no longer the only child following in Rey Mysterio's footsteps, as Aalyah has started training at the WWE Performance Center. Dominik recently shared his thoughts on the situation.

Since Dominik joined WWE, he has become a breakout star. His career took off when he turned on Rey and joined the Judgment Day. Dominik has since won the Intercontinental Championship and the NXT North American Championship twice, and he currently holds the AAA Mega Championship.

Meanwhile, Aalyah has made multiple appearances on WWE programming, and she is now preparing to begin her career as a WWE superstar.

In a new interview, Dominik weighed in on his sister's decision and sent her a message.

Dominik Mysterio | WWE

Dominik Mysterio explains why he's surprised that Aalyah is joining WWE

Speaking with Fernando Ramirez on Compas On The Beat, Dominik was asked about Aalyah's training and said that he never thought she would join the wrestling business. He also told her to choose "wisely" between him and their father.

“She’s going to have her opportunity. I never thought she’d get in the business because she was the smart one," Dominik said.

"She’s got her degree and everything. So, she came in, and I guess she’s down at the PC doing her thing. Only thing I can say is, there’s two Mysterios out there. Pick the right one. You’ve seen how this goes. She’s got two options to pick from, and one of them is going out the door, and one of them is taking over this b----, so choose wisely."

Dominik also commented on not needing Rey's help to be successful in WWE since they parted ways. He claimed he took the family name and that he's taking over the business.

“I still didn’t need my dad’s help," Dominik said. "I took his name, and I stole that sh-t. He didn’t know what to do with it. So, now I’m taking over the [business], doing what I gotta do, Dirty Dom Mysterio, AAA Mega Champion, and we’re going to keep running with it."

As for Aalyah, the WWE Universe is already familiar with her, as she made multiple appearances in 2020. She also appeared ringside at WrestleMania 39, where Dominik threw a drink in her face during his match with their father.

There is no telling where her time in WWE will take her, but given the success of both Dominik and Rey, it's fair to assume that fans will be following her journey closely.