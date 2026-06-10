Rey Mysterio Gives Update on Daughter’s Future in Wrestling

WWE legend and Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio has given fans an update on his daughter's future.

Mysterio has been a prominent figure in WWE since debuting with the company in 2002. Since then, he has won countless championships, including the world title, and entered the WWE Hall of Fame in 2023.

In 2020, Rey's son, Dominik Mysterio, began his in-ring career with a match against Seth Rollins at SummerSlam, in what was the first PLE ever inside the WWE Thunderdome. Over the years, Dominik Mysterio has become a star on the main roster.

Dominik and his father won the WWE Tag Team Championships together before Dominik joined the heel Judgment Day faction, aligned himself with Liv Morgan, and became the WWE Men's Intercontinental Champion. Now, he's the current AAA Mega Champion for AAA.

With Dominik having success in WWE, Rey Mysterio's daughter Aalyah will try her hand at pro wrestling. In an interview with The Undertaker on the Six Feet Under podcast, Mysterio confirmed that Aalyah was set to report for full-time training at the WWE Performance Center.

Aalyah Mysterio set to become a WWE Superstar

Rey Mysterio | Netflix

Mysterio said he got in the ring with his daughter and then requested she spend two weeks straight training to see whether she could withstand the grind of the WWE training schedule. His daughter reported back that she loved it and now will ramp up training even more.

"She did two weeks and she really loved it," Mysterio said of his daughter. "I said ‘Ok, I wasn’t expecting that.’ And this was all prior to WrestleMania. The first one we had in Vegas, ‘Dad, when you taking me to the ring?’ ‘When you taking me to the ring?’ ‘When you graduate, I’ll take you to the ring.’

"So, she graduated in July of last year. Took her up in October of last year, she loved it, sent her again this year, February for two weeks, she loved it, and now we are in May, end of May and she’s getting ready to go up there and establish herself at the PC."

The NXT General Manager, Robert Stone, has already commented on the news. He said that Aalyah is more than welcome to join him in WWE developmental.

Would love to give Aalyah a shot in NXT at some point.



The Performance Center is filled w/ amazing and hungry talent ready for opportunities.



Anyone can show up on any given Tuesday. https://t.co/TO5YpFypk2 — Robert Stone (@MrStoneWWE) June 10, 2026

Aalyah is no stranger to WWE television. She was part of the storyline that saw Dominik Mysterio wrestle his first match and was also a key part of the story when Dominik and Rey squared off against each other at WrestleMania 39. In both of those stints, Aalyah was not an in-ring performer.

Dominik Mysterio is in the semifinals of the King of the Ring tournament. Next week on WWE Raw, Mysterio will take on Oba Femi. The winner of that match will head to the tournament finals at Night of Champions at the end of the month. The winner of the tournament will receive a world championship match at this year's SummerSlam.