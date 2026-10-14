Drew McIntyre Reveals WWE Stars Were Offended by His Promos

Drew McIntyre on the microphone has been appointment television the last few years. McIntyre has received plenty of praise for his mic skills, but not everyone he worked with has appreciated it.

McIntyre was voted the best talent on the microphone in The Takedown On SI's end of the year awards in 2024. That year, he had one of the year's best feuds against CM Punk and found his voice better than ever before.

He's been away from WWE since WrestleMania this year, but reports indicate plans are being made for his return to the company. In a new interview, McIntyre opened up about finding his voice but said some people backstage took his insults personally.

Drew McIntyre | WWE

McIntyre says stars took his promos personally

"I’m British," McIntyre said in an interview with the Soder Podcast. "I’m Scottish. We talk crap all the time ... and I really started letting people have it to the point they were forgetting they’re playing a character. They’re like, ‘You said that about me?’ ‘No, I didn’t. I said about your character on Twitter. Don’t be such a loser. It’s not you. It’s the character I’m talking to.’”

McIntyre said he worked hard while away from WWE to improve that part of his game as a pro wrestler. He said the best part about that development was that it all came from a very truthful place.

“Yeah, that’s my favorite thing," McIntyre said. "The past few years, when I was outside the company, I really worked on the microphone stuff. Found my voice. Finally found my character, which is basically me. There’s a lot of truth in there ... I can sit and write something. I’m just unintentionally funny, apparently. And then sometimes I kind of rip on people a lot.”

Big matches await Drew McIntyre after WWE return

The last time McIntyre appeared on WWE television was earlier this year at WrestleMania 42, where he wrestled Jacob Fatu and lost. Since then, he's been away from WWE, filming a handful of projects outside the ring.

What is waiting for McIntyre when he gets back to WWE? A lot. McIntyre was on SmackDown before the hiatus, and that show looks a lot different now than it did when he left.

Sami Zayn is the WWE Champion and Kevin Owens is now back in the fold after being away himself due to injury. CM Punk is also on SmackDown. The two are ultimate rivals and can continue their feud if both stay on the blue brand.

McIntyre also has an opportunity on Raw. A McIntyre vs. Reigns match for the world championship is about as big as it gets for WWE. McIntyre vs. Penta, Bron Breakker, and Je'Von Evans are also fresh matches for The Scottish Warrior if he returns to the red brand.

Also, Oba Femi is on Raw and that would be a blockbuster match for the company.