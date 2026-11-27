Are we witnessing the very best of Roman Reigns in the ring in 2026? The Tribal Chief certainly believes that to be the case.

The OTC has been on an incredible run that started back in January when he won his second career Men's Royal Rumble Match. He then went on to defeat CM Punk in the main event of WrestleMania 42 to capture the World Heavyweight Championship, a performance by both men that will garner "Match of the Year" consideration.

Since the 'Showcase of the Immortals," Reigns has defeated Jacob Fatu (twice), Seth Rollins, Penta, LA Knight, and most recently Sami Zayn, with many of those matches receiving heavy praise for their high quality of in-ring storytelling.

Roman Reigns believes he's wrestling the best matches of his career in 2026

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Thumbnail: @97Abdulmalik pic.twitter.com/VdbjvLf7uf — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) November 25, 2026

His victory over the reigning WWE Champion at Crown Jewel earned him the 2026 Men's Crown Jewel Championship, another accolade to add to his already Hall of Fame-worthy resume, and Reigns gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at his trip to Saudi Arabia this week on his new YouTube channel.

During his travel blog, Reigns addressed fan and critic sentiment that he's been putting on the best matches of his career this year, and offered no push back.

“100 percent," Reigns said. "I’ve always said this has been in me since probably 2018 and I’ve been loaded for this. But whatever the job calls for is what I’m going to go out there and do it. I’m not a selfish performer. I’m not someone who’s just trying to get my s--- in. Whatever is going to tell the best story out there, whatever is going to make them come unglued and come alive, no matter where I’m at on the card."

Reigns will look to keep his impressive streak going this Saturday night when he steps inside WarGames for the fourth time since 2022. While Roman has been racking up these banger matches, as the slightly older kids (full-grown adults) still say these days (yes, I mean me), a powerful force known as The 946 has been rising up against The Bloodline.

The creation of this new crew led by Royce Keys has been masterfully executed by WWE, but it remains to be seen if the creative team will take The 946 to the next level by putting them over at Survivor Series: WarGames.

With WrestleMania season right around the corner, some are questioning whether Roman will take his first loss of 2026, whether he's the one who gets pinned or not. The Tribal Chief, however, it sounds like he's willing to do what's necessary when the time is right. Especially if it means keeping the audience on their toes.

Roman Reigns | Netflix

“If it’s been a whole bunch of stuff out there that they’ve seen and we got to go out there and throw curve balls at them, then I’ll do it. But that’s what it’s all about. I’ve been loading. I’ve been waiting to give y’all this. It’s been in there, man. And sometimes you just got to, you know, you got to follow the assignment. Do what needs to be done.”

The Takedown on SI will have all of the Survivor Series: Wargames results covered for you on Saturday night.