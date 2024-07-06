Wrestling On FanNation

Drew McIntyre Wins Money in the Bank Contract

The men’s Money in the Bank match opened the show

Justin Barrasso

Drew McIntyre is Mr. Money in the Bank.

At least for now.

The opening of the Money in the Bank card started with the men’s Money in the Bank match, which was outstanding. There were a number of high spots, none more gripping than Carmelo Hayes and Andrade combining for a sunset flip/powerbomb through a ladder.

There were teases that Chad Gable would win, as well as Jey Uso–but the victory allows McIntyre’s story to come full circle.

Damian Priest beat Drew McIntyre for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40
McIntyre lost the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania when Damian Priest cashed in his Money in the Bank contract, and now McIntyre has the chance to return that favor later tonight.

