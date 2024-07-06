Drew McIntyre Wins Money in the Bank Contract
The men’s Money in the Bank match opened the show
Drew McIntyre is Mr. Money in the Bank.
At least for now.
The opening of the Money in the Bank card started with the men’s Money in the Bank match, which was outstanding. There were a number of high spots, none more gripping than Carmelo Hayes and Andrade combining for a sunset flip/powerbomb through a ladder.
There were teases that Chad Gable would win, as well as Jey Uso–but the victory allows McIntyre’s story to come full circle.
McIntyre lost the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania when Damian Priest cashed in his Money in the Bank contract, and now McIntyre has the chance to return that favor later tonight.
