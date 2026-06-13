El Grande Americano Mask Charity Auction Off to an Incredible Start
On the heels of an incredibly successful and highly touted Mask vs. Mask Match during the first week of AAA Noche de Los Grandes, WWE is raising money to benefit children with life-threatening illnesses.
El Grande Americano, widely known to be Ludwig Kaiser in disguise, announced on Friday that WWE and Fanatics would be teaming up to auction off the mask he wore against Chad Gable that night, with all of the proceeds going to benefit the Dr. Sonrisas Foundation.
"A mask does not come off in lucha libre unless the story is big enough to deserve it," WWE wrote in the auction description. "This authentic AAA match-used mask is the one El Grande Americano wore through that fight [with Gable], hand-signed across the back and left with the frayed edges, torn openings and gold-and-silver scars from the main-event battle. The front still carries the El Grande Americano crest, but the damage around it is what turns the mask from gear into evidence."
Already thousands of dollars have been bid on El Grande Americano's Mask
The auction will not close until Thursday, June 25, and it's already off to an incredible start. As of this writing, the top bid is $21,505.
Ludwig Kaiser has had a rollercoaster few weeks. He was arrested in Orange County, Florida just 10 days before his match at AAA Noche de Los Grandes, and charged with simple battery for an alleged incident that happened at his apartment complex back in April.
He was granted the ability to continue traveling internationally for work, which meant he was able to attend all the events leading up to his big match with Gable, and the fans in Mexico treated him like an absolute rock star.
“I would like to say thank you to each and every one of you, all over the world. For all the love, all the messages, for all of the support. It really means the world to me," Kaiser said in his auction announcement video released on WWE social media. "None of this would be possible without you. That’s why it’s really, really important to me to try and support my country, and try to give a little bit of that love that I’ve been receiving back to you.”
As outlined on the auction page, The Dr. Sonrisas Foundation is a registered non-profit organization that works directly with children suffering from critical illnesses. The group works to fulfill some of their greatest dreams and offers them emotional support throughout their incredibly tough battles.
If you would like to place a bid on El Grande Americano's mask, you can do so at the link provided in WWE's social media post embedded in this article.
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Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI. He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network. With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves. Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.com