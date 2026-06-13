On the heels of an incredibly successful and highly touted Mask vs. Mask Match during the first week of AAA Noche de Los Grandes, WWE is raising money to benefit children with life-threatening illnesses.

El Grande Americano, widely known to be Ludwig Kaiser in disguise, announced on Friday that WWE and Fanatics would be teaming up to auction off the mask he wore against Chad Gable that night, with all of the proceeds going to benefit the Dr. Sonrisas Foundation.

"A mask does not come off in lucha libre unless the story is big enough to deserve it," WWE wrote in the auction description. "This authentic AAA match-used mask is the one El Grande Americano wore through that fight [with Gable], hand-signed across the back and left with the frayed edges, torn openings and gold-and-silver scars from the main-event battle. The front still carries the El Grande Americano crest, but the damage around it is what turns the mask from gear into evidence."

Already thousands of dollars have been bid on El Grande Americano's Mask

El Grande Americano | WWE.com

The auction will not close until Thursday, June 25, and it's already off to an incredible start. As of this writing, the top bid is $21,505.

Ludwig Kaiser has had a rollercoaster few weeks. He was arrested in Orange County, Florida just 10 days before his match at AAA Noche de Los Grandes, and charged with simple battery for an alleged incident that happened at his apartment complex back in April.

He was granted the ability to continue traveling internationally for work, which meant he was able to attend all the events leading up to his big match with Gable, and the fans in Mexico treated him like an absolute rock star.

El Grande Americano has partnered with @fanatics to auction off his autographed Noche de Los Grandes Mask!



BID NOW 👉 https://t.co/fvBw8pgtb6@luchalibreaaa | @WWEShop pic.twitter.com/JWvquhnZdB — WWE (@WWE) June 12, 2026

“I would like to say thank you to each and every one of you, all over the world. For all the love, all the messages, for all of the support. It really means the world to me," Kaiser said in his auction announcement video released on WWE social media. "None of this would be possible without you. That’s why it’s really, really important to me to try and support my country, and try to give a little bit of that love that I’ve been receiving back to you.”

As outlined on the auction page, The Dr. Sonrisas Foundation is a registered non-profit organization that works directly with children suffering from critical illnesses. The group works to fulfill some of their greatest dreams and offers them emotional support throughout their incredibly tough battles.

If you would like to place a bid on El Grande Americano's mask, you can do so at the link provided in WWE's social media post embedded in this article.