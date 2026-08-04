Update on Roman Reigns' Potentially Appearing at AAA Event

WWE teased the possibility of World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns appearing at an AAA event, and a new report provides an update on the situation.

Since WWE announced its acquisition of AAA in 2025, several members of the main roster have crossed over. Chad Gable, Ludwig Kaiser, the War Raiders, Dominik Mysterio, and Rey Fenix are just a few examples.

Mysterio, Fenix, and the War Raiders have even won titles in AAA. WWE is now teasing that Reigns might make an appearance, as seen at the end of the August 3 episode of Raw. There, AAA General Manager Rey Mysterio told Reigns he wanted to run something by him.

Following Monday's Raw show, a new report has provided more information about the possibility.

Roman Reigns | WWE

Roman Reigns reportedly not set for two upcoming AAA events

Wrestling Observer Radio reports that, based on the brief segment with Reigns and Mysterio, it seems obvious that the champion will make an appearance at an AAA show. As for which event, Meltzer stated that it won't be the AAA show ahead of NXT Heatwave on August 30 or TripleMania 34 Night 1, which will be held on September 11.

Meltzer said that he only knew that Reigns would not be appearing at these two shows. He then speculated about Reigns potentially making an appearance at the Worlds Collide event in Chicago on September 26.

“It could be Chicago because that’s a big one," Meltzer said. "I figured [CM] Punk would work that show. I didn’t figure Roman would work that show, but they might. And I’m sure Punk will. I’m not sure, but I certainly expect Punk will work the show. Maybe they want Roman to work the show.“

Meltzer noted that the Worlds Collide event is head-to-head with AEW All Out, which will also be held in Chicago, so WWE will aim to draw a larger crowd. He reiterated that he didn't know whether Reigns would be on the Worlds Collide show, but it would make sense if he was.

Punk has already teased that he might be at Worlds Collide, as he hinted at a potential match with Dominik Mysterio during an appearance at San Diego Comic-Con. As for Reigns, it's unclear how he could cross over to AAA at this point. He already has his hands full with LA Knight, who confronted him Monday night on Raw, but any number of AAA stars could mix it up with "The Tribal Chief" as well.