ESPN and The CW Network Strike New Deal for WWE Programming

The CW Network and ESPN have reached an agreement that will soon make all CW sports broadcasts available to stream on the ESPN App.

Starting this summer, fans with an ESPN Unlimited subscription will have the opportunity to watch all CW Sports offerings live on any device with the ESPN App as a complement to The CW’s free over-the-air broadcast model nationwide.

The CW's extensive sports catalog features more than 800 hours of live action each year, including ACC, Pac-12 and Mountain West college football, as well as men's and women's basketball, the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, PBA Bowling, PBR Bull Riding, AVP volleyball, and most importantly for our readers, WWE NXT.

The CW Network and ESPN are partnering up as NXT builds a new future

Ricky Saints and Ethan Page | The CW Network

“Joining forces with ESPN is a monumental next step in the evolution of CW Sports,” said CW Network President Brad Schwartz in a statement Wednesday morning. “This agreement extends the reach of CW Sports and enables us to capture audiences across the best of broadcast and the best of streaming, ensuring fans can access live CW Sports wherever they are and on whatever device they prefer.”

This comes on the heels of Tuesday's announcement that WWE and The CW had reached an agreement to broadcast future NXT Premium Live Events on the network, beginning with NXT Great American Bash this summer. No official date for that show has been announced, as of this writing.

“Bringing CW Sports to the ESPN App is another step in delivering more value, choice and flexibility for fans, expanding the range of live sports available within our streaming ecosystem,” said Rosalyn Durant, the Executive Vice President of ESPN Programming & Acquisitions.

Tony D'Angelo is READY for all the SHARKS who want his NXT Title! 👊@TonyDangeloWWE | @ShawnMichaels pic.twitter.com/mfQyQ51jKR — WWE (@WWE) April 29, 2026

“This agreement gives fans even more live sports to watch year-round within the ESPN Unlimited plan, while extending the reach of CW Sports to new audiences. As we continue to evolve ESPN’s direct-to-consumer experience, collaborations like this allow us to better serve fans by making more of the sports they love available in one place," Durant continued.

NXT will be relying on a new cast of contributors to help lead the brand into its next phase of coverage on The CW Network and ESPN.

Head of creative Shawn Michaels has lost Oba Femi, Trick Williams, Joe Hendry, Je'Von Evans, Ethan Page, Ricky Saints, Jacy Jayne, Sol Ruca, Blake Monroe and others to the WWE main roster over the past few months, leaving NXT veterans like reigning champions Tony D'Angelo and Lola Vice to mix it up with a bevy of newcomers.

Former NJPW star EVIL, Tristan Angels, Kam Hendrix, Will Kroos, Tate Wilder, and Lizzy Rain all made their debuts on the April 28 edition of NXT.