WWE NXT Results [6/9/26]: Great American Bash World Title Matches Set, Zaria Wins Gold

It was a hot Tuesday night in Orlando, Florida and the ladies absolutely stole the show at the WWE Performance Center.

Kendal Grey and Kelani Jordan put on the match of the night and laid everything on the line in order to become the new No. 1 contender for NXT Women's Championship. It was a bout that could have gone either way, but in the end, Jordan got caught in Shades of Grey and Kendal earned her shot at Lola Vice at NXT Great American Bash.

Meantime, the long wait for Zaria is finally over. The Adelaide Powerhouse absolutely bulldozed Tatum Paxley in the main event, stopped her lengthy winning streak dead in its tracks and walked out of the WWE PC as the new NXT Women's North American Champion.

.@ZariaWWE_ has finally captured the NXT Women's North American Championship! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/B4Ldv4KwTF — WWE (@WWE) June 10, 2026

NXT Men's Champion Tony D'Angelo now knows who he'll be facing at NXT Great American Bash on Sunday, June 28, and it is none other than former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Naraku. He knocked off Mason Rook to become the new No. 1 contender, thanks to an assist from Cam Hendrix.

Nathan Frazer, Axiom, Dion Lennox and Jasper Troy were all in action during the show as well, and don't forget about the Mr. NXT Pageant. Was it Shiloh Hill or Tristan Angels who won over the judges and the fans?

Here are all the match results for Tuesday night's episode of WWE NXT that aired on The CW Network.

WWE NXT results for June 9, 2026:

Axiom | WWE

Nathan Frazer & Axiom defeated Romeo Moreno & Noam Dar. Moreno ate a stiff kick from Axiom that set up Frazer's Phoenix Splash. Axiom then covered Moreno and picked up three count. Both teams showed respect to each other post-match.

Naraku defeated Mason Rook to become the No. 1 contender for the NXT Men's Championship. The former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion may have earned the right to face Tony D'Angelo at Great American Bash, but he didn't do it alone. Cam Hendrix hopped on the ring apron just as Rook was in line for the victory, and that allowed Naraku to hit Entering the Abyss to steal the win.

Kendal Grey defeated Kelani Jordan to become the No. 1 contender for the NXT Women's Championship. These two women have incredible chemistry with one another and it was on full display Tuesday night. After a series of impressive counters, Grey finally caught Jordan with Shades of Grey to earn her shot at Lola Vice.

.@kendalgreywwe is your new No.1 Contender to the NXT Women's Championship! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/RzqzH2W5bc — WWE (@WWE) June 10, 2026

Dion Lennox w/ Osiris Griffin defeated Jasper Troy. Darkstate interference allowed Lennox to hit the big man powerslam to pick up the win. Saquon Shugars ambushed Griffin with a baseball bat after the match was over.

Shiloh Hill won the Mr. NXT Pageant over Tristan Angels via fan vote. Angels attack Hill after the winner was revealed.

Zaria defeated Tatum Paxley to win the NXT Women's North American Champion. Paxley was riding an impressive winning streak and Zaria hit the now former champion with an offensive flurry to bring that to an end. She hit Paxley an F-5 outside the ring, and rolled her back inside for a spear. She quickly followed up with another F-5 to win her first singles title in WWE.