ESPN Introducing New Titles at WWE SummerSlam

ESPN will introduce a new championship at WWE SummerSlam, but it won't be won in the traditional manner.

WWE's premium live events moved to ESPN in September 2025; Wrestlepalooza aired on the network's direct-to-consumer streaming service. The partnership between the two has continued to grow since, as WWE stars often appear on ESPN programming, and ESPN airs multiple shows outside WWE events.

Heading into SummerSlam, the collaboration continues to evolve, and it has reached a new level with the introduction of a championship.

WWE SummerSlam 2026 | WWE

ESPN shares details about new WWE title

Just days ahead of the two-day SummerSlam event, ESPN announced that the new 'Moment of the Night Championship' will be introduced at the show.

The announcement stated that the title will "recognize standout performances and moments from WWE Premium Live Events." With SummerSlam, a winner will be selected after each night of the show. Further details were not provided.

There is no word on how the winners will be selected. Based on the wording of the announcement, it appears that this title will be used at events beyond this weekend as well.

The championship has both WWE and ESPN's logos on it, with SportsCenter's logo on one of the side plates.

ESPN is presenting a "moment of the night" after each night of Summerslam. The winner selected will receive a title belt pic.twitter.com/OuiWT17TOR — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) July 30, 2026

The Moment of the Night Championship isn't the only activation that ESPN announced for SummerSlam. The "Very Nice, Very Evil" SummerSlam Freeze Tour features a popsicle truck with Danhausen's face on it.

The truck is making stops throughout Minneapolis, the host city of SummerSlam, and other events leading up to the show, serving "Very Nice" and "Very Evil" treats for fans, as well as Danhausen-inspired fan activities.

“Our hope is fans walk away having had a one-of-a-kind experience while also creating a positive connection with ESPN, the home of WWE Premium Live Events,” said Lucas Ferraro, senior director of sports marketing at ESPN.

Danhausen | WWE

SummerSlam has two star-studded cards, so there will be plenty of candidates for the new title. All eyes will be on the main events, which will see CM Punk defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins challenge Roman Reigns for the World Heavyweight Championship. The Hell in a Cell match between Oba Femi and Brock Lesnar is another possibility as well. Given Danhausen's popularity, he could win the title in his match against Dominik Mysterio.

The introduction of the new championship adds even more excitement to SummerSlam, as fans are already buzzing about who will get the gold. T