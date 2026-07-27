WWE and ESPN Announce Huge Danhausen Integration for SummerSlam

And the Danhausen momentum continues to roll on. Literally.

Since making his WWE debut at Elimination Chamber earlier this year in Chicago, Danhausen has been a fixture of mainstream WWE popularity. Danhausen has cursed television hosts around the country and fellow WWE Superstars, but he also played a role in the New York Knicks winning the NBA Championship this year.

During the NBA Playoffs, Danhausen appeared on ESPN multiple times and cursed, but then lifted the curse on the Knicks. Lifting the curse was a momentum changer for the team as they went on a historic playoff run after that point and beat the San Antonio Spurs in the finals.

ESPN | IMAGO / SOPA Images

Now, ESPN is looking to get him on its programming even more. The television network and WWE announced on Monday that they would be bringing a massive Danhausen activation to Minneapolis for SummerSlam this weekend.

Danhausen and ESPN team up for ice cream activation

The activation is called the Very Nice, Very Evil SummerSlam Freeze Tour and will feature a special Danhausen ice cream truck serving ice cream, popsicles, and meet-and-greets around Minneapolis in the lead-up to the SummerSlam PLE.

The official tour schedule is as follows:

July 30:

-425 Portland Ave S (11 AM-1:30 PM)

-555 Nicollet Mall (6:30-8:30 PM)

July 31:

-1301 2nd Ave S (10 AM-7:30 PM)

August 1:

-1301 2nd Ave S (9 AM-12 PM)

-401 Chicago Ave (1:30-4:30 PM)



August 2:

-401 Chicago Ave (1:30-4:30 PM)

As far as his match goes at SummerSlam, Danhausen is scheduled to face Dominik Mysterio in a singles match. On Monday morning, the WWE revealed its Saturday and Sunday match cards for SummerSlam, and Danhausen vs. Dominik will take place on Sunday.

Danhausen and Mysterio have been at odds for most of the summer. Mysterio and his Judgment Day faction have claimed that Danhausen stole $100,000 from them. Danhausen confirms the exchange of money for his curse, but has said he can't give it back because he spent it. This has led to various backstage interactions and matches between both sides.

WWE SummerSlam airs live on ESPN Unlimited and Netflix internationally on August 1 and August 2 from inside US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Top matches announced for the show include Cody Rhodes vs. CM Punk for the Undisputed WWE Championship, Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, and Brock Lesnar vs. Oba Femi inside Hell in a Cell.