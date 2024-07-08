Ethan Page Wins NXT Championship
Ethan Page didn’t become champion in AEW or TNA.
But it is an entirely different story in NXT.
NXT Heatwave closed out with a title change, as Page pinned Je’Von Evans in a fatal four-way to become the new NXT champion.
It looked like Williams had the match, which also included Shawn Spears, won. He hit his trademark Trick Shot to knock out Evans, then hit another on Page–who conveniently fell atop Evans. Spears prevented Williams from breaking up the cover, which doesn’t entirely make sense, but it led to the most significant victory of Page’s career.
The finish accomplishes a couple different objectives. It allows Williams, who is held in extremely high regard, to chase a new opponent. This is a way to add even more edge to his character, and–similar to when Bron Breakker temporarily lost the NXT belt to Dolph Ziggler–it provides a new opportunity for Williams to reach new heights while chasing the belt.
This also gives Page, 34, a run as champ. Often overlooked and underappreciated, he could not find the right formula for success as a singles wrestler–until now. Page as champ gives a new spin to NXT programming, and he has the summer to make an impression as champ.
An 18-year pro, Page has reached a whole new level as NXT champion.