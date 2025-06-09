Wrestling On FanNation

WWE Officials Reportedly High On TNA Star Following Work In NXT

Zack Heydorn

TNAwrestling.com

WWE officials are said to be high on TNA star Mike Santana after his recent work in NXT.

According to a report from PWInsider, there has been lots of internal talk in WWE and NXT about Santana and potential interest in him. Santana received high marks for his work in NXT, but that those marks became even higher after his match with Trick Williams for the TNA World Championship last week on television.

Two weeks ago on NXT TV, Santana confronted TNA World Champion, Trick Williams, and said that he felt it was his responsibility to save TNA from Trick. From there, a challenge was made and Santana secured a world championship match.

Last week on the show, Santana and Williams squared off with one another, but Trick Williams retained the title after AJ Francis and KC Navarro got involved and cost Santana the match. Williams went on to defend his championship successfully against Elijah at the Against All Odds event on Friday.

Mike Santana is currently under contract to TNA through the end of this year. He signed with the company in April of 2024. Prior to that, Santana worked for AEW as a part of the Santana and Ortiz tag team.


Zack Heydorn
