Former NXT Star Cora Jade Details ‘Gaslighting’ Days Before WWE Release
Elayna Black, formerly known as Cora Jade, has opened up on a meeting she had with WWE just days before her release.
Black was part of a surprising round of WWE releases in May, which included main roster talents like Braun Strowman, Shayna Baszler, Dakota Kai, and NXT superstars like Gigi Dolin, Jakara Jackson, Eddy Thorpe, and more.
And now, Black revealed the details of an interesting meeting she had with a WWE official prior to her exit.
In an interview on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Black mentioned that she had exchanged creative ideas in a meeting with an unnamed person within the company two days before being released.
However, she stated that in hindsight, it felt like a situation where the WWE official was “gaslighting” her based on how she was fired.
“Two days prior to my release, I had gone in and had a meeting with said person two days before and I had given so many ideas,” Black said. “I had set aside my personal feelings for this person, given so many ideas, was very professional we had what I felt like was a great conversation. He’s pulling out his laptop, typing all these ideas, basically gaslighting me, and then two days later, I get fired.”
Black signed with WWE in January 2021 and captured the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships with Roxanne Perez at NXT Great American Bash 2022.
She also wrestled in TNA earlier this year as part of the partnership with WWE, and competed for the TNA Knockouts World Championship at Sacrifice in March.
Earlier this week, Black released a vignette on social media that featured her destroying the Cora Jade character.
She is currently scheduled for numerous independent wrestling appearances this summer and has also expressed interest in joining AEW.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Rumor On Backstage Push For LA Knight To Move To WWE Raw
Two New Names Pitched Internally To Join Paul Heyman and Seth Rollins' WWE Faction
Charlotte Flair Ready To Face Superstar Athletes At Their Own Game [Exclusive]
WWE Star Liv Morgan Will Reportedly Undergo Surgery And Could Miss Months Of Action