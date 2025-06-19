Two New Names Pitched Internally To Join Paul Heyman and Seth Rollins' WWE Faction
The alliance formed by Paul Heyman of Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed could be about to become even more dangerous in the near future.
Initially, it was reported by Fightful in April that there were no plans to make the group any bigger once Bron Breakker had aligned with Rollins and Heyman during the Monday Night Raw after WrestleMania.
However, plans then changed when Bronson Reed joined the faction at Saturday Night's Main Event last month. The former NXT North American Champion aided Rollins and Breakker in defeating Sami Zayn and CM Punk and has since helped Rollins become Mr. Money In The Bank for a second time.
And it doesn't appear as if WWE are done crafting their latest all-conquering heel faction. According to an exclusive report by Bodyslam.net, there have been internal pitches for NXT pair Ethan Page and Ricky Saints to become new members of Paul E's gang.
There is no timescale being reported as to when these potential additions may happen, at the time of writing. However, given that Page and Saints have recently been embroiled in a lengthy feud over the North American Title in NXT (which Page currently holds after dethroning Saints on the May 27 edition of NXT), it isn't likely that either man will be showing up on the main roster to align themselves with Rollins and co in the immediate future.
After Page's defeat of Saints in regaining the North American Title last month, Saints was sidelined with a 'laryngeal contusion', which could be a way to write the former champ out of the NXT picture altogether and allow him to switch to Raw in the next few weeks. Or, a rematch is being built before both men, should the reports come to fruition, make the step up.
