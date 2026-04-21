Every Surprise From Monday Night Raw After WrestleMania

We got plenty of surprises on tonight's episode of WWE Raw following WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas.

WWE rounded out its stay in Las Vegas for WrestleMania weekend with an episode of Monday Night Raw from the T-Mobile Arena. Sticking true to tradition, tonight's show has featured multiple surprises throughout the broadcast.

Penta retained the Intercontinental Championship in a Ladder Match on Sunday night, but there is no shortage of challengers waiting to take the title away from him on Raw, including a former NXT Champion.

Ethan Page is the newest member of the WWE Raw roster

Ethan Page | WWE.com

During a backstage segment between Intercontinental Champion Penta, Je'Von Evans, and Raw General Manager Adam Pearce, former NXT Superstar "All Ego" Ethan Page was introduced by Pearce as the newest member of the Raw roster. This was something Evans was less than thrilled with, given his past with Page in NXT when he had his jaw broken by the newest signee.

Both Evans and Page want a shot at Penta's Intercontinental Title, which led Pearce to make a match between them later in the show. After a competitive back-and-forth contest, a timely assist from Rusev allowed Page to hit Evans with a Twisted Grin to score the pinfall victory.

Rusev attempted to gain some revenge on Evans following the match for costing him the Ladder Match on Sunday, but Penta hit the ring to make the save. The champion had things well in control, but All Ego returned the favor to the Bulgarian Brute, giving him the advantage against Penta. The segment ends with Rusev posing with the title, making it clear there are plenty of challengers in Penta's future.

Are Cody Rhodes and CM Punk on a collision course for the WWE Championship?

Former World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk made an appearance tonight to speak about his loss to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania. While this promo was to be expected, a surprising appearance from WWE Champion Cody Rhodes was not.

The American Nightmare was looking worse for wear following his war with Randy Orton on Saturday night. Rhodes and Punk kinda jabbed at each other back and forth, but insisted that they were friends. However, something else seemed to be brewing.

Punk made it clear he's going to stay ready because he never knows when another title opportunity will fall from the sky, Rhodes simply responded to Punk by telling him to just say when. If Rhodes needs some time off, a quick title change to Punk for the time being seems like a real possibility.

Sol Ruca and Zaria's NXT rivalry makes its presence felt on WWE Raw

Newly crowned WWE Women's World Champion Liv Morgan had a lot to say regarding her big win over Stephanie Vaquer on Saturday night. But one thing Morgan wasn't expecting was to be interrupted by NXT Superstar Sol Ruca.

Ruca called Morgan an inspiration and the top woman in the division. Despite her kind words, Morgan didn't take kindly to being interrupted and threatened the former Women's North American Champion. Ruca says she didn't come out for a fight, but she isn't backing down. Adam Pearce came and made an impromptu match between the two women.

Michael Cole announced at the beginning of the match that Sol Ruca is the newest member of the Raw roster. Unfortunately for Ruca, her NXT past continues to haunt her as Zaria costs her former friend the victory. The two women will face off in a Last Woman Standing match tomorrow night, which will likely be Ruca's last appearance on the brand.

It seems Seth Rollins has surprising new allies against The Vision

After Bron Breakker's return over the weekend at WrestleMania 42, The Vision is back to full strength. Paul Heyman brought Breakker to the ring tonight to join the World Tag Team Champions, Austin Theory and Logan Paul. But it's unlikely anyone could have predicted what happened next.

During Breakker's promo, Seth Rollins' music hits, and he attacks Breakker from behind with a steel chair. However, the numbers game quickly caught up with him. But before The Vision could finish the job, the Street Profits made their WWE return for the first time since October to help Rollins take down The Vision.

🤯 THIS IS CHAOS 🤯



The Street Profits are BACK and have joined @WWERollins in his fight against The Vision!!!@MontezFordWWE | @AngeloDawkins | #RawAfterMania pic.twitter.com/ZnjH87omqq — WWE (@WWE) April 21, 2026

Unfortunately for Rollins, as the Street Profits took the fight to Paul and Theory in the crowd, Breakker capitalized and took down his former stablemate with multiple spears. It's unclear if Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins are aligned with Rollins, but it's clear he needs all the help he can get.

This article will be updated as more surprises unfold.