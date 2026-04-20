WWE Raw Results, Highlights and Live Blog Following WrestleMania 42

WrestleMania 42 is in the rearview mirror and this week's episode of WWE Raw on Netflix will feature all of the fallout from the show.

In the main event of WrestleMania 42 on Sunday night, Roman Reigns defeated CM Punk in a classic match to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. On the WrestleMania post-show on Sunday, Reigns said that he would be a full-time champion, but what does that exactly mean?

What, if anything, will Reigns have to say about not only becoming world champion again, but beating CM Punk, which was something he said he needed to do, or he would leave WWE? Will Reigns have the ability to respect Punk because of their fight? We'll find out tonight on the show.

Despite All The Shit You’ve Put Me Through Over The Years, I Can Honestly Say Under Those Bright Lights… We Made Magic.



I Still Hate You, But Last Night Will Live Forever. ☝🏽#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/9ZKIVyUuje — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) April 20, 2026

As for CM Punk, how will he handle the loss to Reigns? Punk spent a lot of time calling himself the best in the world during the build-up to the match. Will Punk backtrack on some of the verbal jabs he tossed at Reigns over the last few weeks?

In the opening contest last night at WrestleMania 42, Oba Femi defeated Brock Lesnar cleanly in the middle of the ring. Lesnar got a few hits in on Femi, including an F5, but that move barely phased Femi, who won the match with a massive power bomb.

What will Femi have to say about that victory, and will he articulate to the WWE Universe what he sees himself doing next now that he has slayed The Beast?

Oba Femi | WWE

Speaking of The Beast, Lesnar seemingly retired from action at WrestleMania 42. After the loss to Femi, Lesnar took off his boots and gloves and left them in the ring. Tonight, we'll have to lean on Paul Heyman for a Lesnar update and a word or two on whether or not Lesnar is really hanging up the boots for the final time ever.

Finally, at WrestleMania 42 on Saturday night, Liv Morgan did what she said she would and beat Stephanie Vaquer to win the WWE Women's World Championship. What will Morgan say about the victory and could we see Vaquer attempt to cash in on her rematch clause?

It all goes down tonight on the WWE Raw after WrestleMania event on Netflix.

WWE Raw live results

-The show began with a recap video on the happenings from both nights of WrestleMania 42. After, Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley were shown walking into the building.

-When those introductions were done, Michael Cole welcomed everyone to the show. At that point, Oba Femi made his entrance inside the T-Mobile Arena.

WWE Raw card:

The fallout from WrestleMania 42