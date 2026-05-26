Ex-Superstar Says Triple H Never Understood His Character

If Triple H doesn't understand your character, it's unlikely you'll get a push in WWE.

WWE chief content officer, Paul "Triple H" Levesque, took over the creative reins of the company back in July 2022. In the years that have followed, we've seen a shift between who is and isn't pushed as comparable to the last creative regime of the company under former owner Vince McMahon.

During the Vince McMahon era, former WWE Superstar Carlito found a great deal of success during his time with the company, having runs as Intercontinental, United States, and Tag Team Champion with his brother Primo. Unfortunately, it seems Triple H didn't see the same things in Carlito that Vince McMahon did.

Triple H | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Carlito doesn't believe Triple H understood him or his character

Carlito was a recent guest on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, and when asked about his time with The Judgment Day and not being sure what he would have done during this era of WWE without being part of that group, Carlito admitted he's never been Triple H's favorite, believing he doesn't understand him or his character.

"Me neither. Yeah, I don't know because I've never been Hunter's favorite," Carlito admitted. "I don't think he gets Carlito, or the character, so it is what it is. Yeah, but like I said, man, I was gonna make whatever I did work. So luckily Judgment Day came by, and that was fun for me."

Carlito was notified that his WWE contract wouldn't be renewed in June of 2025.

Carlito wishes he could have been written off before his WWE contract expired

When asked if he was surprised by his release, Carlito made it clear that he wasn't released; his contract just expired, admitting he bet against himself by signing a two-year deal with the company instead of the three-year deal they had initially wanted him to sign.

"No, because my contract expired," Carlito said. "They could have renewed it, but I never went to them, they never came to me, so we never spoke or anything, so I just was ready for whatever. Yeah, so I kind of shot myself in the foot, because I signed the shorter deal than the usual. So I guess I bet against myself, I think.

"I signed for two years, they wanted me for three years, and I signed for two. I didn't think it was gonna go as good as it did, so that's why I said I bet against myself. I would have got an extra year, and then my contract would have expired. So I ended up losing a year, but that's alright."

The Judgment Day | Netflix

When it was brought up that he was part of The Judgment Day at the time, Carlito said he wished WWE would have written him off on TV, as he still had two weeks left on his deal when they informed him they wouldn't be renewing it.

"I still had two weeks left, I just wish they would have written me off somehow," Carlito said. "That's the only thing, like I'm a professional, bro. Not being in WWE is not the end of the world. So I'd gladly come in, and if you didn't want my services, just write me off, and that's fine, I'll go ride off into the sunset."