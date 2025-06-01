Carlito Confirms And Comments On WWE Departure
After a two-year run in WWE, Carlito is on his way out of the company for the second time.
Earlier Sunday, it was reported Carlito would not be having his contract renewed by WWE upon its expiration. The Judgment Day member would confirm the news Sunday night, revealing he has two weeks left on his contract.
The 46-year-old posted the following to social media:
"My contract is up in 2 weeks. It will not be renewed," he said. "On top of that, WWE is demanding I pay back the $ they paid me for apparently 'stealing money' from the company. I’ve had my lawyers look into it and after reviewing my footage on Netflix for the past months they suggested I pay them back the money.
"All jokes aside, gracias WWE & especially the WWE universe. Los quiero mucho! PS…I’ll reappear again in another 13yrs. Dios me los bendiga!"
The 13-year gap Carlito is referring to is the time between the ending of his previous WWE tenure and his return in 2023. He had been with the company from 2003 through 2010 initially, defeating John Cena for the United States Championship in his debut match. After being released in 2010, he was brought back for the 2021 Men's Royal Rumble match, then returned full-time in 2023 after getting a major ovation at Backlash in Puerto Rico.
His father is WWE Hall of Famer and Puerto Rican legend Carlos Colón. Carlito made his return to Carlos' WWC prmotion Saturday night, wiinning the Puerto Rican Championship in the process.
Carlito's departure makes him the second WWE talent to find out he will not have his contract renewed this weekend, as R-Truth's deal expiring has rocked the wrestling world.
