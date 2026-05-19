WWE Confirms Internal Reasoning For the Return of Live Events

WWE Live Events are returning later this Summer, and according to Triple H and Nick Khan, there's a very good reason for it.

Last week, WWE made the surprising announcement that 10 Live Events were being added to the calendar throughout July and August. This greatly went against WWE's recent business model, as the company drastically cut back on doing Live Events in North America back in 2023.

A day later, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer would report that these events were being done in order to help the young members of the roster gain more experience away from the bright lights of Raw and SmackDown. We now have a lot more information thanks to today's WWE Town Hall meeting.

Triple H and Nick Khan confirm reasoning behind the return of WWE Live Events

WWE has announced 10 new Live Event dates as part of its 2026 Summer Tour! Tickets for each Live Event will go on sale Wednesday, May 20, at 10am local time with an exclusive presale starting Tuesday, May 19, at 10am local.



MORE INFO: https://t.co/L25hdgocMb pic.twitter.com/7BU7Yi2qo6 — WWE (@WWE) May 14, 2026

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Triple H and Nick Khan both spoke today at WWE's Town Hall meeting and discussed the reasoning behind the return of Live Events later this year.

It was explained to the employees in attendance at the meeting that the company has discovered that Live Events are important for the younger talents on their roster to get reps and experiment with ideas while not being seen on television.

The upcoming Live Events were described as a balance between younger talents gaining more experience alongside established stars. It was stressed that they want to find the right balance to prevent talents from suffering untimely injuries.

Paul 'Triple H' Levesque | Netflix

Tickets for this Summer's WWE Live Events go on sale tomorrow

With WWE adding Live Events back into the rotation, it will be interesting to see what this does for the roster at large, who have been used to a reduced schedule in recent years.

As for fans looking to enjoy some live WWE action this summer, they will be happy to learn that these tickets are reportedly more affordable than those currently offered for weekly WWE programming.

Here is the schedule for this Summer's WWE Live Events:

July 11 - Pan American Center in Las Cruces, New Mexico

July 12 - The Pit in Albuquerque, New Mexico

July 16 - The PPL Center in Allentown, Pennsylvania

July 25 - Adventist Health Arena in Stockton, California

July 26 - Dignity Health Arena in Bakersfield, California

July 30 - Bank of Springfield Center in Springfield, Illinois

August 6 - EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia

August 13 - SNHU Arena in Manchester, New Hampshire

August 29 - EnMarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia

August 30 - North Charleston Coliseum in Charleston, South Carolina

Tickets for these WWE Live Events goes on sale tomorrow morning, May 20, at 10 AM local time.