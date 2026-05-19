WWE Confirms Internal Reasoning For the Return of Live Events
WWE Live Events are returning later this Summer, and according to Triple H and Nick Khan, there's a very good reason for it.
Last week, WWE made the surprising announcement that 10 Live Events were being added to the calendar throughout July and August. This greatly went against WWE's recent business model, as the company drastically cut back on doing Live Events in North America back in 2023.
A day later, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer would report that these events were being done in order to help the young members of the roster gain more experience away from the bright lights of Raw and SmackDown. We now have a lot more information thanks to today's WWE Town Hall meeting.
Triple H and Nick Khan confirm reasoning behind the return of WWE Live Events
According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Triple H and Nick Khan both spoke today at WWE's Town Hall meeting and discussed the reasoning behind the return of Live Events later this year.
It was explained to the employees in attendance at the meeting that the company has discovered that Live Events are important for the younger talents on their roster to get reps and experiment with ideas while not being seen on television.
The upcoming Live Events were described as a balance between younger talents gaining more experience alongside established stars. It was stressed that they want to find the right balance to prevent talents from suffering untimely injuries.
Tickets for this Summer's WWE Live Events go on sale tomorrow
With WWE adding Live Events back into the rotation, it will be interesting to see what this does for the roster at large, who have been used to a reduced schedule in recent years.
As for fans looking to enjoy some live WWE action this summer, they will be happy to learn that these tickets are reportedly more affordable than those currently offered for weekly WWE programming.
Here is the schedule for this Summer's WWE Live Events:
- July 11 - Pan American Center in Las Cruces, New Mexico
- July 12 - The Pit in Albuquerque, New Mexico
- July 16 - The PPL Center in Allentown, Pennsylvania
- July 25 - Adventist Health Arena in Stockton, California
- July 26 - Dignity Health Arena in Bakersfield, California
- July 30 - Bank of Springfield Center in Springfield, Illinois
- August 6 - EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia
- August 13 - SNHU Arena in Manchester, New Hampshire
- August 29 - EnMarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia
- August 30 - North Charleston Coliseum in Charleston, South Carolina
Tickets for these WWE Live Events goes on sale tomorrow morning, May 20, at 10 AM local time.
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Matt Black got involved in the wrestling media industry over two decades ago, covering WWE video games released by Acclaim, THQ, and 2K. He has been covering professional wrestling for multiple digital outlets since 2019. He is the former Senior Editor of WrestleZone and has extensive knowledge of the entire wrestling industry. In his spare time, Matt enjoys cheering for the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Lakers. He's also a diehard comic book movie fan and doesn't pick sides when it comes to the endless debates of Marvel versus DC.Follow RAWFShowtime