Danhausen's Success Stretching Beyond Merch Sales to the NBA Playoffs

Everyone loves that Danhausen.

WWE President Nick Khan and Chief Content Officer Paul 'Triple H' Levesque took part in the latest WWE town hall on Tuesday, and according to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, the two took time out of their presentation to highlight the recent success of their very nice, but very evil free agent signing.

"Danhausen’s popularity and success was praised [Tuesday] by Nick Khan and Paul Levesque at today’s WWE employee Town Hall," Johnson said in his report. "After showing clips of Danhausen, they pointed out that he’s become the #2 merchandise seller for the company in the two and a half months since he’s arrived and become a WWE star."

Danhausen's debut at Elimination Chamber back in February was widely panned by fans and critics, but he's very quickly won over the hearts of the WWE Universe and the company's network partners.

"Three of his current shirt designs are in the top 5 best-selling shirts currently and [Khan and Levesque] praised his ESPN appearances, as well as the crossover appeal of Danhausen 'uncursing' The New York Knicks basketball team."

Danhausen may be leading the Knicks to their first NBA Championship in 53 years

Danhausen | WWE

For those who have not been following that situation in the NBA, the New York Knicks were down 2-1 to the Atlanta Hawks in the opening round of the playoffs when Danhausen publicly lifted a curse against the organization.

The Knicks have since won eight consecutive games, bouncing the Hawks and the Philadephia 76ers from the playoffs in the process. The first game of Eastern Conference Finals saw New York pull off an improbable comeback to defeat the Cleveland Cavaliers.

They were trailing 93-71 with less than eight minutes remaining in game, before going on a massive run to win 115-104 in overtime.

Danhausen crashed the New York City set of ESPN on Tuesday and cursed the Cavalier basketball team live on the air, much to the chagrin of The Miz we're sure.

He was later seen on the floor at Madison Square Garden ahead of tip-off, and after the game was over, he took credit for the Knicks' victory on social media. As you can see in the post above.

In the meantime, Danhausen is experiencing his own success inside the ring. He and his "clones" defeated The Miz and Kit Wilson in a tag team match at Backlash earlier this month, and now he's back in the lab creating something bigger to help him on SmackDown.

There's been some speculation that this could lead to Baron Corbin's (Bishop Dyer) WWE return, but nothing has been confirmed at this time.

We'll continue to keep you posted on the identification of the mystery being underneath Danhausen's sheet, just as soon as more information becomes available.