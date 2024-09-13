Ex-Tennessee Titans Cheerleader Is The Latest WWE Performance Center Recruit
WWE scouts athletes from all over the globe across any sport, and for good reason: professional wrestling is grueling. If you're not in top shape, the chances that WWE will be interested in dusting the Cheetos crumbs off your chest and tossing you in a ring with Roman Reigns is non-existent.
MORE: WWE NXT No Mercy Results: Ethan Page Cheats To Retain NXT Title Over Joe Hendry
Professional cheerleading is one of those sports that has the potential to churn out a stellar recruit. Cheerleaders are flexible, strong, and can do sweet flippy things. Fans love flippy things.
Danielle Sekelsky is one of those cheerleaders with the potential to be a WWE superstar. In April at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia, Sekelsky tried out for the biggest wrestling promotion in the world and nailed it.
This week on Instagram, the former Tennessee Titans cheerleader announced that she moved to Orlando in July to begin training at the WWE Performance Center.
MORE: RUMOR: Is Legendary TNA Tag Team's NXT Debut Imminent?
"I packed up and moved to Orlando to start training with WWE in July!" Sekelsky wrote. "To say I’m grateful for this opportunity is the understatement of the century and to say I’m HUNGRY for my future with this company is a FACT."
Sekelsky is a Penn State alum who made the Dean's List and Honor Society. She also received the Penn State Cheerleading MVP and Penn State Cheerleading Leadership Award among other notable accomplishments before graduating in 2023.
Sekelsky tried out for the Tennessee Titans Cheerleading Squad in 2023 and won a position on the team. She performed for the Titans during the 2023-2024 season.
It'll be interesting to see how the former NFL cheerleader translates her skills to the squared circle. The WWE Performance Center's training is no joke, and a position with the Orlando recruits doesn't guarantee a call-up to NXT. Selelsky will need to work hard to get to that next level. But, if her outstanding college and professional cheerleading past says anything it's that Sekelsky is ready and willing to put in that work.
MORE: EXCLUSIVE: Confidence is Key to the Success of Roxanne Perez in NXT