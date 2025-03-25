Exclusive First Look At 'Dark Side Of The Ring' Season Six Premiere: Hell In A Cell
VICE Sports’ top-rated docuseries Dark Side of the Ring is back tonight for its sixth season on VICE TV.
This year's weekly 10-episode run, once again narrated by All Elite Wrestling star and ROH world Champion Chris Jericho, will bring viewers an explosive look into professional wrestling’s unseen world by spotlighting the complex intersections between fantasy and reality.
The new season will start off with a deep dive into 1998’s violent Hell in a Cell match between Mankind and The Undertaker.
WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley sat down for an extensive new interview where he gave his first-hand account of the physically-challenging and career-defining match against the Deadman. Members of the Foley family will also reflect on the impact that professional wrestling has had on Mick's physical and mental well-being.
Fans will also hear accounts from Jim Cornette, Gerald Brisco, former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas and broadcasting icon Jim Ross, who was on the call for Hell in a Cell.
“Dark Side of the Ring has become a huge force in the wrestling community as one of the first and longest-running series that puts professional wrestling on a pedestal,” said VICE TV President Pete Gaffney. “What makes this series so compelling is the human element of the storytelling, and VICE Sports is thrilled this new season has something for everyone, from die-hard fans to the wrestling-curious.”
The Takedown on SI has obtained an exclusive extended look at the season six premiere from VICE TV that relives Foley's terrifying first few minutes on top of the cell to the moment he was thrown off of it.
The upcoming season of will also include a much-anticipated episode on the legacy of Daffney in the wake of her tragic death, an episode featuring a new interview with second-degree murder suspect Billy Jack Haynes from prison, the story of Muhammad Hassan, and the controversial political career of Ludvig Borga.
Plus, all new untold stories about wrestling icons such as Big Van Vader, Tony Atlas, “Superstar” Billy Graham, The Original Sheik, and “Hot Stuff” Eddie Gilbert.
The season six premiere of Dark Side of the Ring airs tonight, March 25, at 10 p.m. ET on VICE TV.
