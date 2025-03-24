Goldberg Reacts To Triple H Offering WWE Retirement Match
Goldberg is set to have his WWE retirement match at some point in 2025, but he was even more surprised about how it all came together.
The former WCW World Heavyweight Champion returned to wrestling after more than a decade away back in 2016, and had several matches with WWE through 2022. He previously noted he felt Vince McMahon owed him an official retirement match, but that never materialized.
The 58-year-old appeared on Ariel Helwani's show this past week, and discussed how the prospect of an official WWE retirement match came to be.
"I was lucky enough one day to be on my tractor here, on the property, cutting the grass, and I get a phone call from Hunter [Triple H]. I was astonished. I hung up the first time because I didn’t know who it was," he said.
Goldberg said the conversation with Paul Levesque took him by surprise.
"Once we had the conversation, I was extremely appreciative and honored that he would think of me. It was an interview that I did that he saw where I said I thought I was owed a retirement match and if I would still be up for that, and maybe let’s talk," he said.
"It’s a testament to something I did in the past because I deserve that kind of respect. We all know it’s a business decision at the end of the day. To what degree, nobody knows. I do believe that he was speaking from the heart and he thought if it’s something that I wanted, that I deserve it."
Goldberg's last match was against Roman Reigns at WWE Elimination Chamber in 2022. He noted he would have been okay with that as his send-off if that was to end up the case.
"It took them that long to call me. I wasn’t going to [beg for] it. I don’t work like that. If I had to go down like I went down in Saudi, then so be it," he said.
It is unclear at this time when his match will take place, though he has been referenced multiple times by WWE World Heavyweight Champion Gunther in the last year.
H/T Fightful for partial transcript.
