WWE Reportedly Set to Sign New Bloodline Member

It appears WWE is looking to sign one of the top talents on the independent scene, who will strengthen the ongoing Bloodline story even more.

After capturing the World Heavyweight Championship from CM Punk at WrestleMania 42, Roman Reigns has been doing everything in his power to reform the Bloodline and take over WWE once again. With the Usos and Jacob Fatu by his side, the Tribal Chief is off to a great start, but it doesn't look like he's done there.

Plans have been in motion in recent weeks that have seen Roman Reigns send Jacob Fatu to SmackDown to recruit Solo Sikoa back to The Bloodline. With the MFTs officially splitting off from Sikoa, the door is certainly open for the former Bloodline enforcer to find himself back with the family.

Roman Reigns | WWE

But that still doesn't seem to be enough, as WWE reportedly plans to sign a top independent talent to bolster the Bloodline ranks even more.

WWE is expected to sign Zilla Fatu

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, WWE is expected to sign Zilla Fatu if he hasn't already been signed. The current House of Glory Crown Jewel Champion was recently seen at the WWE Performance Center, going through the process in preparation for signing with the company.

Zilla Fatu has been attached to WWE for several years, as he made a name for himself on the independent scene. Fatu is the son of the WWE Legend Umaga. Earlier this year, he competed against MJF for the AEW World Championship at a House of Glory event.

With the Bloodline story in full swing right now, it's unlikely that Zilla would start in NXT, as the company will want him to get involved in the storyline sooner rather than later.

How quickly could we see Zilla Fatu on WWE programming?

Zilla Fatu has mainly worked in the United States over the last couple of years, with the exception of a match in Mexico for Crash Wrestling back in May, so it's unlikely he has a work visa to appear at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia this weekend.

But WWE's overseas tour ends this weekend as the company returns to the United States this Monday for a double taping of Raw and SmackDown in New Jersey.

Depending on how quickly the company wants to act, if Zilla Fatu has already been signed, he could be interjected into the Bloodline story as soon as next week. Will it happen? We'll find out soon enough.