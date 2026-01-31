Powerhouse Hobbs Makes WWE Debut As Royce Keys in the Royal Rumble

Royce Keys has officially arrived in WWE.

The artist formerly known as Powerhouse Hobbs made his WWE debut in the men’s Royal Rumble match tonight, in Saudi Arabia.

Keys signed his contract with WWE in recent weeks, having seen his contract with AEW expire at the turn of the year. And it’s safe to say he made a big impression in his first outing in a WWE ring.

A huge WWE debut for Royce Keys

The former AEW TNT Champion entered the men’s Rumble match at number, and wasted no time endearing himself to the WWE audience with a typically devastating performance, the type of which made Keys such a beloved star down in Jacksonville.

Keys’ entrance actually saw his AEW alias flash up on the titantrons on the stage, before breaking apart and his new ring name of Royce Keys appearing. Michael Cole and Wade Barrett on commentary immediately acknowledged Keys’ reputation without mentioning AEW, explaining that he was a major star who had competed across the world.

The former Hobbs’ first act as a WWE Superstar was to eliminate former World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest from the Rumble match. Keys was treated to a huge reception from the 25,000-strong crowd in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and immediately felt like a huge deal upon entering the men’s match.

With Keys debuting so close to WrestleMania 42, it will be interesting to see if the former Opps member is placed into a major program for the biggest show of the year.

Given the reaction he received in Saudi Arabia and the way he was talked up on commentary, combined with the length of time he was given to shine in the Rumble match, it would appear Keys is being built for a key position in Las Vegas in April.

Keys’ debut had been widely anticipated ahead of the Rumble, with news spreading across the internet in the past two weeks that he had signed with the old New York territory after reportedly turning down several ‘huge money’ offers to remain with All Elite Wrestling. Hobbs had been All Elite for five years prior to his contract expiring.

