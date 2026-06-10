Former Top WWE Executive Reveals Surprising Truth About Working With Vince McMahon

Vince McMahon ran the WWE for five different decades, dating back to the 1980s. During his time running the company, McMahon served as Chairman of the Board, head booker, head writer, on-air talent, and play-by-play announcer.

Over the years, McMahon worked alongside a variety of executives on the business side, but one of the longest tenured executives was George Barrios. Barrios served as a co-president of WWE for nearly 12 years and left the company and his role as president in 2020.

With McMahon occupying many public-facing positions, it would be easy to assume that he was an extroverted and energetic person. Barrios said that wasn't the case.

WWE exec reveals truth about Vince McMahon

In a new interview on the Two Man Power Trip, Barrios spoke all about his time working with McMahon in the WWE. Barrios said that McMahon was an introvert and that that reality was the most difficult part of working with him.

"I met Vince and I had my own perception that he was a loud, extroverted guy with strong opinions," Barrios said. "In the 12 years I was with him, I saw it that very first day, a very quiet guy. More stoic. Introverted. Very different than me. The hardest part of working with Vince, and it’s not what people expect, is the communication. He’s just a quiet, introverted guy,”

Vince McMahon still dealing with lawsuits relating to his time with WWE

McMahon retired from WWE in 2022 amidst a Board of Directors investigation related to hush money payments he made to employees with whom he allegedly had affairs. McMahon returned to WWE to facilitate the sale of his company, but then re-signed from his position as Executive Chairman of TKO Group when details of sexual assault allegations were revealed.

McMahon is still facing a lawsuit about those sexual assault allegations made against him by former WWE employee, Janel Grant. McMahon was facing a lawsuit filed by WWE shareholders who claimed he didn't take the proper steps in selling the company to maximize shareholder returns. Both parties reached an agreement in principle on a settlement over the weekend.

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As for Barrios, he was at the top of the WWE corporate structure during a time of major growth for the business. WWE signed a billion-dollar television deal for SmackDown on Fox during this tenure. He also helped usher in the WWE Network era of the company.